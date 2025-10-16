The "Belgium Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brussels. Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, LCL, and Datacenter United are some of the leading data center operators in the market.

The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads. Upcoming developments by players like KEVLINX and LCL are set to add more than 45 MW of IT power, significantly increasing the country's capacity.

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (3 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Belgium Data Center Market Database

AlphaCloud

AtlasEdge

BICS

Datacenter United

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Etix Everywhere

KEVLINX

LCL

Lumen Technologies

NetTech DC

nLighten

NRB

Orange Business Services

Penta Infra

Proximus Datacenter

Smals

Unix-Solutions

Zayo Group

