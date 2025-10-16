Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 16:18 Uhr
Bybit Launches "Gold Exclusive Trading Zone" With $800,000 Prize Pool as Gold Hits All-Time High

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its "Gold Exclusive Trading Zone," a dedicated campaign designed to provide traders with a comprehensive and rewarding gold trading experience. The campaign follows gold's surge to an all-time high, underscoring heightened global interest in the precious metal.

Now live through November 7, 2025, the Gold Exclusive Trading Zone offers a multi-market platform for gold trading across traditional finance (TradFi), spot markets, and derivatives.

Trading Opportunities Across Markets
 Participants can trade gold in multiple formats, including:

  • TradFi: XAUAUT+, XAUEUR+, XAUJPY+, XAUUSD+
  • Spot: XAUT/USDT
  • Derivatives: PAXGUSDT and XAUTUSDT

$800,000 Prize Pool and Exclusive Rewards
The campaign features a total prize pool of $800,000, distributed through lucky draws and a variety of exclusive rewards, including:

  • Gold rings
  • Gold coins
  • USDT airdrops

Rewards will be distributed based on trading activity and task completion, with multiple opportunities for participants to earn lucky draw entries.

The launch of the Gold Exclusive Trading Zone underscores Bybit's commitment to offering innovative trading experiences that align with global market trends. By bridging TradFi, spot, and derivatives trading in one ecosystem, Bybit positions itself as a one-stop destination for gold enthusiasts in the digital asset space.

For full details on the campaign, including terms and eligibility, users can visit: Bybit Gold Exclusive Trading Zone.

Disclaimer: Eligible participants must complete at least Identity Verification Level 1. The campaign is not open to residents of restricted jurisdictions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, the United States, and countries within the European Economic Area (EEA).

Bybit / CryptoArk / IMakeIt

Bybit Launches

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798269/Bybit_Launches__Gold_Exclusive_Trading_Zone__With__800_000_Prize.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-gold-exclusive-trading-zone-with-800-000-prize-pool-as-gold-hits-all-time-high-302586438.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
