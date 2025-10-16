Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 16:42 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centrifugal Chiller Market to Reach $6 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Centrifugal Chiller Market by Capacity (Below 500 to 1,000 Tons, 1,001 to 2,000 Tons, and Above 2,000 Tons), Compressor Type (Single Stage, Two Stage, and Multi Stage), and End User (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "centrifugal chiller market" was valued at $3.4 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2034.

Allied Market Research Logo

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A70025

Prime determinants of growth

Centrifugal chillers are large-scale cooling systems that utilize centrifugal force for heat exchange and are widely used in HVAC systems across commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and data centers.

Rise in emphasis on green buildings, sustainable practices, and energy efficiency has boosted the adoption of centrifugal chillers that offer high cooling capacity with low energy consumption. Moreover, their ability to function efficiently under partial loads makes them ideal for variable demand settings in modern commercial infrastructure. However, high upfront installation and maintenance costs along with the need for skilled professionals to operate and maintain these systems restrain the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2025-2034

Base Year

2024

Historic Period

2025-2034

Market Size in 2022

$3.4 Billion

Market Size in 2032

$6.0 Billion

CAGR

6.0 %

No. of Pages in Report

229

Segments Covered

Capacity, Compressor Type, and End User Industry.

Drivers

Growing focus on energy efficiency and environmental regulations

Expansion of construction industry and process cooling applications

Technological advancements and integration of smart technologies

Opportunities

Emergence of environmentally friendly refrigerants

Rise in demand in data centers and IT facilities

Restraints

High initial investment and installation cost

Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @
https://bit.ly/4hdnRZ6

Trade War Scenario

  • The ongoing trade tensions between major economies have created fluctuations in raw material prices and disrupted global supply chains, especially for critical components like compressors and refrigerants. These disruptions have temporarily affected the production schedules and cost structures for centrifugal chiller manufacturers. In addition, tariffs on imported components have increased the cost for end users, delaying procurement decisions in price-sensitive sectors

The "Above 2,000 Tons" Segment to Dominate the market during the forecase period

Based on capacity, the above 2,000 tons segment is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is largely driven by the growing deployment of large-scale cooling systems in applications such as district cooling plants, petrochemical complexes, and hyperscale data centers. The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and the shift toward centralized cooling infrastructure in urban hubs is further propelling demand in this category.

The "Multi Stage" Segment to to Dominate the market during the forecase period

By compressor type, the multi stage segment is expected to register the strongest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to their ability to deliver greater operational efficiency and performance stability in mission-critical environments such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, high-tech cleanrooms, and research laboratories.

The "Healthcare" Segment to to Dominate the market during the forecase period

By end-user industry, the healthcare segment is expected to emerge as one of the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Rise in demand for centrifugal chillers in the healthcare segment is fueled by expanding healthcare infrastructure, a growing emphasis on climate-controlled environments for medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, and rise in specialized treatment facilities that require precise thermal management.

Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A70025

LAMEA to Lead Regional Growth

Regionally, the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is driven by rise in urbanization, increase in investments in industrial infrastructure, and large-scale government-led cooling projects, particularly in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific remains the largest and most dynamic regional market, fueled by rapid industrialization, ongoing smart city developments, and high demand across commercial and manufacturing sectors. North America and Europe are also expected to witness steady growth, underpinned by sustainability mandates, retrofitting of older buildings, and investments in energy-efficient HVAC technologies.

Leading Market Players:

  • Johnson Controls
  • Trane Technologies plc
  • Daikin
  • Haier
  • Midea
  • Smardt Chiller Group, Inc.
  • Carrier
  • MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
  • LG Electronics
  • TopChiller

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the centrifugal chillers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Access Your Customized Sample Report & TOC Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A70025

Centrifugal Chiller Market Segments:

By Capacity

  • Below 500 to 1,000 Tons
  • 1,001 to 2,000 Tons
  • Above 2,000 Tons

By Compressor Type

  • Single Stage
  • Two Stage
  • Multi Stage

By End User

  • Chemicals and petrochemicals
  • Food and beverages
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Region

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in Construction & Machinery Industry:

HVAC Pump Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Pump Type (Booster pumps, Circulating pumps, Centrifugal pumps, Others), by Product Type (Single stage, Multi stage), by End User (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), by Speed Control Mechanism (Fixed Speed Pumps, Variable Speed Pumps): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2034

Hvac Actuators Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Spring Return, N?n Spring Return), by Technology (Smart, Conventional), by Application (Commercial Building, Industrial Facilities, Public Utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

HVAC Chillers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Operation Type (Vapor Compression Chillers, Vapor Absorption Chillers), by Condenser Type (Water Cooled, Air Cooled, Evaporative), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

HVAC Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by System Type (Central, and Decentralized), Business Type (New Construction, and Retrofits), and End user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

HVAC Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by System Type (Central, and Decentralized), Business Type (New Construction, and Retrofits), and End user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington,
New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
Construction Blog

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/5567015/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/centrifugal-chiller-market-to-reach-6-billion-globally-by-2034-at-6-cagr-allied-market-research-302586412.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.