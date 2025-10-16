Powertechnic Group Berhad: Powertechnic IPO Oversubscribed by 46.35 Times

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Powertechnic Group Berhad ("Powertechnic" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), a specialist in the provision of crane and hoist systems, elevated platform systems, and elevators, is pleased to announce that the public portion of its initial public offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 46.35 times.

Powertechnic Group Berhad

Powertechnic's IPO comprises a public issue of 63.00 million new ordinary shares in Powertechnic ("Public Issue Shares") and an offer for sale of 21.00 million existing ordinary shares in Powertechnic ("Offer Shares"), structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 15.60 million Public Issue Shares or 5.02% of the enlarged issued share capital made available for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible Parties: 10.00 million Public Issue Shares or 3.22% of the enlarged issued share capital made available for application by eligible directors, employees, and other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 19.60 million Public Issue Shares or 6.32% of the enlarged issued share capital made available by way of private placement to selected investors.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 17.80 million Public Issue Shares or 5.74% of the enlarged issued share capital made available by way of private placement to selected Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI").



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 21.00 million Offer Shares or 6.77% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected Bumiputera investors approved by MITI.

The Group received a total of 10,392 applications for 738,635,300 Public Issue Shares from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 46.35 times. Under the Bumiputera public portion, 5,310 applications were received for 355,982,900 Public Issue Shares, representing an oversubscription rate of 44.64 times. Meanwhile, under the other Malaysian public portion, 5,082 applications were received for 382,652,400 Public Issue Shares, resulting in an oversubscription rate of 48.06 times.

Mr. Ivan Na Keh Chai, Managing Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad, commented, "We are deeply grateful for the response from investors, which reflects confidence in Powertechnic's capabilities and growth prospects. This overwhelming support underscores the market's recognition of our commitment to delivering efficient and customised lifting solutions. The IPO proceeds will enable us to invest in automation, expand our market coverage, and strengthen our position as a specialist in lifting systems in Malaysia and new target areas."

Mr. Choo Chee Yong, Executive Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad said, "The overwhelming interest in our IPO is an endorsement of Powertechnic's business fundamentals and long-term vision. As we take this significant step forward as a publicly listed company, we are focused on scaling our capabilities, enhancing our engineering expertise, and unlocking new growth opportunities. This milestone reflects our resilience and strategic focus, and we remain committed to delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders."

Powertechnic Group Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 28 October 2025.

TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

###

ABOUT POWERTECHNIC GROUP BERHAD

Powertechnic Group Berhad ("Powertechnic" or the "Company") is a specialist in lifting systems with approximately 23 years of industry experience, offering comprehensive solutions encompassing engineering design, fabrication, assembly, installation, commissioning, as well as maintenance and repair of crane and hoist systems, elevated platform systems, and elevators. Headquartered in Johor, Malaysia, Powertechnic serves industrial, commercial, and residential markets across Malaysia and Singapore, delivering lifting systems under its own "Powertechnic" brand. Supported by strong in-house engineering capabilities and an experienced management team, the Company is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding market reach, and driving sustainable growth through, among others, strategic investments in automation and new product showrooms and sales offices.

For more information, visit https://powertechnicgroup.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Powertechnic Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Powertechnic Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/powertechnic-ipo-oversubscribed-by-46.35-times-1087694