Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41GZJ | ISIN: CNE100007366 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DAHON TECH SHENZHEN CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAHON TECH SHENZHEN CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 16:54 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DAHON Launches New Chapter: Grand Opening of DAGOLD Factory Paves the Way for Growth

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the robust growth of the electric bicycle markets worldwide, DAHON Tech (Stock Code: 02543.HK) is strategically positioning itself and forming a strong alliance with Golden Wheel Group to establish a new company DAGOLD Technology. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on October 16 at its factory in Tianjin, China.

DAGOLD Technology Joint Venture Factory (Tianjin)

The new production base will give DAHON the regional cost advantages to expand production capacity for entry-level models, allowing the business teams to offer broader range of products to drive growth in emerging markets and meet the needs of consumers at different levels.

Industry guests, partners, and media gathered together to witness this historic moment.

At the ceremony, Dr. David T. Hon, Founder and CEO of DAHON, delivered an inspiring address.

"Today marks an important milestone in DAHON's solid step forward in expanding our capacity. Through our partnership with Golden Wheel, we will leverage Tianjin's manufacturing strength to galvanize the application of DAHON-V technology, offering lighter, faster, and smarter mobility solutions at higher value and affordability, while contributing to the global green mobility industry."

Dr. Hon delivered an address at the ceremony.

Product Innovation and Market Expansion

Equipped with world-class facilities and a highly experienced R&D team from leading bicycle and e-bike manufacturers, the DAGOLD Factory is designed to ensure innovation and premium quality.

Its main operations include fulfilling orders for both DAHON and Golden Wheel, focusing on five major series - electric motorcycles, electric passenger trikes, e-folding bikes, e-bikes, and electric scooters.

Technology Sharing and Smart Growth

Over the past two years, DAHON has accelerated the growth of its entire bicycle range through the implementation of "DAHON-V" technology. Through its "Sharing 360" strategy, DAHON has already licensed its brand to 16 companies and provided patented components to 18 industry peers, achieving resource sharing and mutual benefits.

DAHON's debut on The Hong Kong Stock Exchange demonstrated its commitment to setting higher standards for quality and reliability, further attracting multiple new strategic partners. DAGOLD Factory showcases DAHON's commitment to expanding production capacity, diversifying its products, and enhancing global presence.

A Bright Future Ahead

Looking ahead, DAHON will uphold its core principles of innovation, collaboration, and shared success, creating a greener, smarter, and more prosperous future for mobility with global partners.

DAHON staff and distributors enjoyed this celebrated moment.

For more information, please contact: marketing@dahon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798075/DSC9465_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798073/DSC9168.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798074/DSC9417.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798275/image_836646_33516997.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798276/image_836646_33517013.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-launches-new-chapter-grand-opening-of-dagold-factory-paves-the-way-for-growth-302586486.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.