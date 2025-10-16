Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Strategic Services Group, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Rochester Hills, Michigan-based Strategic Services Group, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Strategic Services Group provides employee benefits consulting services across a range of industries in Michigan and the Midwest. Doug Roehm, Greg Sudderth and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Brian Lomas, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Strategic Services Group has a strong reputation for client service and will expand our employee health benefits consulting capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Doug, Greg and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Senior Media Relations Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

