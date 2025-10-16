Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft extends AI advancements in Dragon Copilot to nurses and partners to enhance patient care

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday unveiled AI innovations, leveraging ambient and generative technologies, to improve the patient journey, reduce the workflow burden across care teams and enhance the financial integrity of healthcare provider organizations. Microsoft is expanding the capabilities of its leading AI clinical assistant, Dragon Copilot, by introducing the first commercially available ambient experience created for nursing workflows and new extensibility capabilities that allow partners to unlock additional value for Dragon Copilot users. These advancements will enable secure integration of partner AI apps and agents directly into Dragon Copilot, allowing clinicians to gain efficiencies without leaving their workflow, and empower nurses with tailored AI capabilities. Together, these updates reinforce Dragon Copilot's role as a powerful, adaptable ambient intelligence solution that can rapidly deliver additional value for revenue cycle management, clinical intelligence, workflow automation, and streamlined care delivery through its extensible architecture.

"Microsoft continues to advance Dragon Copilot as a leading enterprisewide AI clinical assistant for healthcare provider organizations - now adding support for specialized nursing workflows and an ecosystem of third-party AI extensions," said Mary Varghese Presti, CVP and Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences. "By enabling our customers to extend ambient capabilities across clinical staff and connect their preferred third-party AI apps and agents, we are accelerating the value of their investments across care settings and use cases."

Dragon Copilot advances clinical intelligence at the point of care with partner AI innovations

Clinicians and the healthcare provider organizations they work for will have access to specialized capabilities without leaving their native workflow by enabling partners to develop AI apps and agents that customers can enable directly in the AI clinical assistant.

Research shows that over half of family medicine visits involve multiple issues, with physicians managing an average of 2.7 concerns and performing eight actions - such as ordering tests, prescribing medication and making referrals - per encounter. Clinicians also handle prior authorizations and coding, while healthcare organizations update CRMs, track referrals, and manage patient engagement through education and surveys. With visits averaging just 15 minutes, this administrative load can compromise care quality and revenue integrity.

To address these challenges, Microsoft is working closely with partners to make new AI innovations available to Dragon Copilot customers. Examples include:

Trusted clinical insights: Clinicians need reliable, evidence-based information to make informed decisions quickly. Through partnerships with Elsevier, OpenEvidence and Wolters Kluwer UpToDate, Dragon Copilot will provide access to curated clinical content directly within the workflow. Beyond credible reference content, other partners will extend these capabilities to drive smarter, faster decisions through solutions like clinical decision support with Atropos Health, vocal biomarker analysis with Canary Speech, clinical insights to manage at-risk patient populations with Lightbeam Health Solutions and addressing care gaps with Pangaea Data.

Access to applications that help streamline and automate critical revenue cycle processes such as revenue cycle intelligence with and and prior authorization with and in addition to precision care economics at the point-of-care with can help reduce administrative complexity and improve patient experiences. Enhancing patient experience: Patient engagement doesn't end at the point of care. Press Ganey will leverage Dragon Copilot's ambient listening to turn patient-clinician conversations into actionable insights - combining real-time dialogue with patient experience data to help healthcare organizations anticipate patient needs, reduce clinician burden, and create more connected, human-centered care experiences.

These advancements represent the next wave of capabilities designed to enhance care delivery, improve efficiency and elevate the patient experience.

Select early adopters are already exploring these capabilities. Canary Speech, for example, is currently available in preview, with organizations like Baptist Health evaluating how these partner solutions can be seamlessly integrated into clinical workflow.

"The ecosystem Microsoft is creating with Dragon Copilot is essential for scalable innovation in healthcare," said Brett Oliver, MD, chief medical information officer for Baptist Health. "Rather than relying on isolated point solutions, we're able to adopt multiple tools - like Canary Speech - within a unified, ambient workflow. This approach allows us to advance diagnostics and care delivery without disrupting the clinician's experience."

Building on this momentum, Microsoft is extending its commitment to partner-driven innovation with the general availability of our healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio. Built-in knowledge sources and clinical safeguards help ensure that generative AI outputs are reliable and trustworthy - supporting safe, informed decision-making at the point of care. This robust, compliant foundation enables partners to build solutions that can be connected into Dragon Copilot, accelerating the delivery of specialized capabilities within the clinician's native workflow.

Reducing nurse burnout and improving patient experience through the industry's first generally available commercial ambient AI solution for nursing

Amid growing demands and mounting pressures in healthcare settings, nurses are facing unprecedented challenges that impact both their well-being and their ability to deliver care. A recent survey found that 65% of nurses report high levels of stress and burnout, and another survey found that more than 25% of a nurse's shift is consumed by documentation and administrative tasks.1

Dragon Copilot now equips nurses with an advanced suite of tailored, ambient-enabled AI capabilities that streamline documentation, surface clinical insights and automate routine tasks directly within their workflow:

Streamline documentation: Nurse-patient interactions are ambiently captured at the point of care or on the go, then intelligently transformed into flowsheet documentation that, once reviewed and approved by the nurse, can be seamlessly transferred into the Electronic Health Record (EHR) - reducing administrative burden and freeing up time for direct patient care. Nurses can pause while recording to preview what's been captured and edit for accuracy, and access organization-provided guidance within the workflow to stay aligned with internal policies before filing documentation into the EHR.

Nurse-patient interactions are ambiently captured at the point of care or on the go, then intelligently transformed into flowsheet documentation that, once reviewed and approved by the nurse, can be seamlessly transferred into the Electronic Health Record (EHR) - reducing administrative burden and freeing up time for direct patient care. Nurses can pause while recording to preview what's been captured and edit for accuracy, and access organization-provided guidance within the workflow to stay aligned with internal policies before filing documentation into the EHR. Surface information: Nurses can seamlessly access trusted medical content resources within the workflow, reducing tab-hopping and elevating care quality.

Nurses can seamlessly access trusted medical content resources within the workflow, reducing tab-hopping and elevating care quality. Automate tasks: AI takes on routine tasks, enabling nurses to more efficiently draft notes and summarize patient interactions - reducing clicks, accelerating documentation and closing the loop faster.

These innovations are a direct result of Microsoft's multiyear collaboration with nurse leaders and frontline nursing staff across several healthcare organizations in the U.S. to deeply understand and support the complexities of the largest workforce in healthcare.

"Partnering with Microsoft to shape the nursing solution has been transformative for Mercy nurses," said Tracy Breece, Mercy executive director of nursing informatics. "We not only adopted a technology - we co-created one that reflects the realities of nursing. We've heard from nurses with decades of experience, many of whom were first reluctant to use the new technology, how appreciative they are for it in reducing anxiety and staying on time for admissions and discharges. These breakthroughs happen when technology is built with - and for - those who use it daily. This technology helps nurses feel more confident, connected and supported in delivering care."

Read more about the new Dragon Copilot capabilities here. To learn more about Microsoft for Healthcare, please visit the Microsoft health press site here, or visit us at booth #3860 at HLTH.

MEDICAL DEVICE DISCLAIMER: Microsoft's Dragon Copilot is not designed, intended or made available as a medical device, and is not designed or intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, treatment or judgment and should not be used to replace or as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, treatment or judgment.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

