TOKYO, Japan, Oct 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the lineup of Honda exhibits for the "Main Programs" organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) as a part of the Japan Mobility Show 2025, as well as additional information on items to be included in the Honda booth exhibit. (Press days: October 29 - 30, Public days: October 31 - November 9, 2025).Honda will exhibit a wide variety of mobility products, including motorcycles, automobiles, power products and aircraft, as well as related technologies and concept models at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 and has shared initial information with press releases dated August 28, and September 30, 2025.Overview of Honda exhibit for the "Main Programs" organized by JAMATokyo Future Tour 2035 - Excited about the future of mobility -The Tokyo Future Tour 2035 program is designed to inspire excitement about the future of Japan including how mobility products and services will play important roles in society. Visitors can experience near-future technologies and how such technologies will change people's daily lives 10 years from now.The following will be the main Honda exhibits for this program:1) UNI-ONE personal mobility device that the user can operate while sitting simply by shifting body weight2) Motocompacto all-electric personal transportation3) Striemo*1 three-wheeled electric micromobility productAll these items will be available for test riding, enabling visitors to experience future mobility.The Honda exhibit will also include the Honda Koraidon, a recreation of "Koraidon" from the game "Pokemon Scarlet" in the form of a mobility machine. Honda faithfully reproduced at near life-size in weight, dimensions, and shapes down to the finest details based on in-game specifications, under the supervision of The Pokemon Company. Honda is planning to offer an event where visitors will have an opportunity for a ride on it.Mobility Culture Program - Excited about mobility products themselvesThe Mobility Culture Program, that could not be realized anywhere but the Japan Mobility Show, will focus on various forms of mobility products and the stories behind them - mainly with cars and motorcycles that have long been deeply rooted in people's daily lives and have continued to bring excitement to many people.The following will be the main Honda exhibits for this program:1) Williams Honda FW11: Honda will conduct a demonstration of starting the engine of the machine that won the Constructors' Championship in the 1986 FIA*2 Formula One World Championship (F1), bringing Honda its first F1 title.2) Civic CVCC (1973 model): A production model that cleared the U.S. Clean Air Act of 1970 (also known as the Muskie Act), said to be the most stringent emission regulations in the world at the time.3) Dream CB750 FOUR-K: One of the iconic Honda motorcycle models, which became popular with the nickname of "Nanahan ("750" in Japanese)" and led the motorcycle boom in the 1970s in Japan. In 2012, Motorcyclist magazine named the CB750 the "motorcycle of the century."Honda is also planning to host a "CB Fan Meeting," a fan networking event where owners of CB series models can get together and showcase their bikes and enjoy talk sessions.Startup Future Factory - Excited about mobility businessThe Startup Future Factory program will bring together cutting-edge technologies and unique ideas of startup companies which will shape the future of mobility, showcasing co-creation activities toward next-generation businesses in the mobility industry.Honda will have a booth to introduce the Honda IGNITION program, a new business creation program of Honda, which encourages Honda associates to apply their unique technologies and ideas to solve societal issues and create new value for people and society.Two startups spun off from Honda, Striemo Inc. and UMIAILE Co., Ltd., the SmaChari, a new business started within Honda, and six internal and external entrepreneur candidates will introduce their respective business plans with actual products and/or informational display.Out of KidZania in Japan Mobility ShowThis collaborative program with KidZania, which operates facilities that offer kids realistic role-play opportunities for career and social experiences, will enable visitors in grades 1 to 6 to have fun experiencing various careers related to the mobility industry.Honda will host a program where participants will experience a career as a "test driver for a new mobility device" using Honda UNI-ONE. The following is information on newly added items and additional information on previously announced items to be on display at the Honda booth.For more details, please visit: https://global.honda/en/newsroom/news/2025/c251016eng.htmlSource: Honda Motor Co, Ltd