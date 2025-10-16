Anzeige
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery: QUAD A Accreditation: Why It Matters for Patient Safety and How Dr. Hanz Sets the Standard in Dallas Plastic Surgery

Dr. Kevin Hanz's Dallas plastic surgery practice upholds the gold standard in patient safety and surgical excellence with QUAD A Accreditation.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / When patients begin their search for a plastic surgeon, one of the most important, yet often overlooked, factors to consider is whether the facility is accredited. In the field of aesthetic plastic surgery, QUAD A Accreditation has become the gold standard for safety and quality in outpatient surgical care.

Or Room

Or Room

What is QUAD A Accreditation?

QUAD A (formerly AAAASF) is an independent, nonprofit organization that sets strict national standards for office-based and ambulatory surgical facilities. Accreditation is only awarded to practices that demonstrate hospital-level safety protocols, including:

• Comprehensive anesthesia safety requirements

• Emergency preparedness and staff training

• Sterilization and infection control procedures

• Regular onsite inspections and ongoing compliance reviews

Why Does It Matter for Patients?

Choosing a QUAD A-accredited facility ensures that patients receive care in a setting that meets or exceeds the safety requirements of major hospitals. This provides peace of mind, knowing that every detail from operating room equipment to staff credentials has been thoroughly evaluated and approved by outside experts.

To learn more about why QUAD A Accreditation matters for your plastic surgery experience, visit our blog: https://drkevinhanz.com/why-quad-a-accreditation-matters/.

A Commitment to Patient Safety in Dallas

At Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, patient safety is at the core of every procedure. As a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Dr. Hanz emphasizes the importance of selecting a practice that not only delivers excellent results but also upholds the highest standards of care.

"Accreditation is about trust," says Dr. Hanz. "Patients deserve to know that their procedure is being performed in an environment that has been carefully reviewed for safety, quality, and readiness at every level."

Beyond the Operating Room

QUAD A Accreditation benefits patients undergoing a wide range of procedures, from facelifts and eyelid surgery to awake liposuction, breast augmentation, and non-surgical treatments such as injectables. Regardless of the service, accreditation helps ensure that care is consistent, reliable, and patient-centered.

About Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Located in the heart of Dallas, Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery offers advanced surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures in a safe, patient-centered environment. The practice is dedicated to achieving natural-looking results, providing compassionate care, and maintaining the highest level of safety for every patient.

Contact Information

Ashley Smith
Marketing Director
ashley@drkevinhanz.com
214-908-3633

.

SOURCE: Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/quad-a-accreditation-why-it-matters-for-patient-safety-and-how-dr.-ha-1087284

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
