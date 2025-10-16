Anzeige
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
16.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
Avid Secures $6.5M Seed Round to Reimagine Fundraising for the Modern Nonprofit

The Dallas-based company pioneered the first AI-powered Fundraising Operating System to help nonprofits plan, personalize, and deploy campaigns faster.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Avid, the first AI-powered Fundraising Operating System, today announced a $6.5 million seed round led by Silverton Partners, an Austin-based venture capital firm. The funding will further advance Avid's work to help fundraisers accelerate their mission - bringing strategy and execution on demand to the modern nonprofit.

Already in use by leading nonprofit organizations, Avid's Fundraising Operating System connects the tools fundraisers use every day - unifying data, insights, and execution into one seamless system that eliminates friction between strategy and action.

"Fundraising is one of the most mission-critical functions in the world-and yet it's been held back for decades by tools that don't work together," said Ray Gary, CEO of Avid. "We're rebuilding fundraising from the ground up - putting strategy and execution on demand for every nonprofit team. This funding allows us to expand that vision and empower more organizations to act faster and fundraise smarter."

"I've spent the past decade watching nonprofit teams wrestle with the same data and execution challenges again and again," said Kevin Peters, Founder and CTO of Avid. "Avid was built to solve that. We're not just surfacing insights - we're closing the loop from data to deployment so fundraisers can spend less time managing tools and more time driving impact."

"Nonprofits are under increasing pressure to do more with less, and Avid gives them the system to do exactly that," said Rob Taylor, Partner at Silverton Partners. "The Avid team understands the complexity of fundraising at a deep level, and their approach to harnessing new advances in AI to unify data, intelligence, and automation is both timely and transformative. We're thrilled to partner with them as they redefine what's possible in this sector."

With the new funding, Avid will expand its team and accelerate innovation across product, AI, and go-to-market initiatives to fuel the next phase of growth.

About Avid

Avid is the first AI-powered Fundraising Operating System-built to help nonprofits plan, personalize, and deploy fundraising campaigns faster. Founded by a team of veteran fundraisers and technologists, Avid unifies data, insights, and execution to help organizations move from information to impact. Learn more at www.avidai.com.

About Silverton Partners

Silverton Partners invests in entrepreneurs who are dedicated to tackling growth markets and building lasting companies. In partnering with Silverton, companies benefit from its vast network and expertise from decades of growing and investing in successful businesses. Silverton Partners is based in Austin, TX, and was the initial institutional investor for AlertMedia, Apprentice, Billie, Convio, SailPoint, Silicon Labs, Storable, Self Financial, SpyCloud, TrendKite, TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Wheel, WP Engine and The Zebra among others. Silverton Partners is Texas' most active early-stage investment group with seven funds and over $840 million assets under management. For more information, visit www.silvertonpartners.com.

Media Contact: press@avidai.com

Contact Information

Stephen Boudreau
Chief Marketing Officer
stephen@avidai.com
2147385840

SOURCE: Avid



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/avid-secures-6.5m-seed-round-to-reimagine-fundraising-for-the-mod-1087433

