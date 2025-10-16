Next Gen Diagnostics Showcases Low-Cost, Automated WGS-Based Transmission Detection Service at ID Week

Visit NGD at Booth #712 to learn more about the NGD system, which automates both sample preparation and bioinformatics, as well as generates actionable reports for Infection Prevention teams.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD) will showcase its new NGD System at ID Week 2025, in Atlanta October 19-22. Attendees can visit Booth #712 to see how NGD's end-to-end, on-premise service enables hospitals to detect and stop infection transmission in real time.

The NGD System integrates complete robotic sample preparation, sequencing, bioinformatics and HIPAA-compliant root cause determination, all in a streamlined workflow. Come to the booth to learn about the new NGD200, which performs lysis, extraction, normalization, library construction, pooling, and size selection, delivering up to 48 bacterial sequence-ready libraries with no more skill than looping bacterial samples from petri dish to plate. Overnight sequencing, both long- and short-read, is automatically linked to sophisticated, validated, automated bioinformatics, populating an intuitive user interface overnight. NGD's EpiAssist platform, operating entirely within the hospital's firewall, identifies root cause and delivers Infection Prevention teams actionable reports identifying outbreaks, root causes, and suggesting opportunities to be considered for intervention.

"We look forward to introducing this system for the first time to Infection Prevention leaders at ID Week," said Paul A. Rhodes, PhD, CEO and Founder of NGD. "Hospitals are under immense pressure to prevent transmission while managing costs. Our system makes sequence-based transmission detection both affordable and practical by eliminating manual bottlenecks and capital expense."

What Attendees Will See at Booth #712:

Walkthroughs of the NGD200 system and EpiAssist analytics interface, showing how transmission reports are generated overnight

Meet with NGD scientists and engineers

Learn about system installation, on-premise integration, and hospital workflows

NGD's turnkey service includes full installation, training (minimal is needed given the low hands-on-time and low skill requirements of the NGD system), and ongoing technical support.

About Next Gen Diagnostics

Next Gen Diagnostics offers an integrated end-to-end sequencing system and bioinformatics service for transmission detection. The proprietary NGD200 instrument can process 48 samples at once, with very low hands-on-time and skill, while fully integrating automated bioinformatics and actionable report generation, all at the low cost-per-sample needed for broad adoption. Please visit nextgen-dx.com for more information.

Based in the US, NGD has a laboratory in Cambridge, MA, with offices in Boston and in Cambridge, UK.

