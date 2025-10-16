New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Leading B2B marketplace DesignRush has announced its list of top global digital marketing agencies for October 2025.
Its latest report found that the U.S. is home to 4 out of every 10 digital marketing agencies worldwide. This concentration gives the country a 38% share of the global market, larger than the next four biggest hubs combined.
The study reviewed 16,297 agencies globally and showed that U.S. agencies also charge the highest average hourly rates at $115, 28% above the global average of $99.62.
This shows both the scale of available talent and why top agencies command premium rates for full-service, integrated marketing solutions.
"Global demand for digital marketing talent keeps growing, and brands are looking for agencies that can deliver results across multiple markets," said Amore Watters, Global Marketing Manager at DesignRush.
"This list highlights agencies that stand out not just for size or rates, but for their ability to create measurable impact. We want business leaders to see where top talent is thriving and make smarter choices when selecting partners for their most important campaigns."
To help businesses connect with the right partners and maximize marketing impact, DesignRush has highlighted the top global digital marketing agencies recognized for their expertise, experience, and track record across various industries.
Here are the top digital marketing agencies for October 2025:
1. HAYES MEDIA
- Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Industries: Luxury Goods & Services, eCommerce, Media & Publishing
- Website: hayesmedia.co.za
2. Maxcore Technologies
- Location: Multan, Pakistan
- Industries: Security & Surveillance, Telecommunications, Software Development
- Website: maxcoretechnologies.com
3. DigitalMindLabs
- Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Industries: eCommerce, Education & Training,Healthcare & Wellness
- Website: digitalmindlabs.com
4. Global Advertiser
- Location: Peterborough, England
- Industries: Advertising & Media, Non-Governmental Organisations, Public Sector / Government Campaigns
- Website: globaladvertiser.org
5. Data4eCom
- Location: Laguna Beach, California, USA
- Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Technology & Data Analytics, Marketplaces & Consumer Goods
- Website: data4ecom.com
6. Taleef Technologies
- Location: Dubai, UAE
- Industries: FinTech, EdTech, Software / Technology Solutions
- Website: taleeftech.com
7. Skyline Digital Marketing
- Location: South Carolina, USA
- Industries: Technology / SaaS / IT, Consumer Goods / Retail, Professional Services / Local Businesses (SMBs)
- Website: skylinedigital.marketing
8. Femme Marketing
- Location: Dubai, UAE
- Industries: Luxury Fashion & Beauty, Food & Beverage / Restaurants, Lifestyle & Hospitality
- Website: femmemarketing.com
9. 10 ODM
- Location: Hyderabad, India
- Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Education / Training / EdTech, Technology / Mobile Apps
- Website: 10odm.com
10. Wisdom Digital
- Location: Pokeno, New Zealand
- Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Retail / eCommerce, Professional services
- Website: wisdomdigital.co.nz
11. VentureStudio
- Location: Eunos Damai, Singapore
- Industries: Startups / Growth Brands, Consumer Goods / Lifestyle Brands, B2B / Corporate & Professional Services
- Website: venturestudios.biz
12. Praize Worx
- Location: Randburg, South Africa
- Industries: African brands / regional businesses, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Consumer & Service Industries
- Website: praizeworx.com
13. Empica
- Location: Bristol, U.K.
- Industries: Property / Real Estate, Professional & Financial Services, Tourism & Hospitality, Education, Health & Social Care
- Website: empica.com
14. Startup User Space
- Location: Delaware, USA
- Industries: Corporate Services, Finance, Manufacturing
- Website: startupuserspace.com
15. Power Couch Media
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Industries: Consumer Brands & Retail, Service Businesses / Local Businesses, Healthcare / Wellbeing / Lifestyle
- Website: powercouchmedia.com
16. BitQuest SDN BHD
- Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Industries: Health & Wellness, Consumer Goods, Education / Training
- Website: bitquest.net
17. Digital Tree
- Location: Gijón, Spain
- Industries: Hospitality / Tourism, Small & Local Businesses, Professional Services / SMEs (Service Providers)
- Website: digitaltree.marketing
18. SoudCoh
- Location: South Yarra, Australia
- Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Property / Real Estate / Retail / Construction, Finance / Professional Services
- Website: soudcoh.com
19. KP Digitally
- Location: Ahmedabad, India
- Industries: Small & Medium Businesses, Professional / Technology firms, eCommerce & Retail
- Website: kpdigitally.com
20. Meritorious Code Crafters Private Limited
- Location: Gandhinagar, India
- Industries: Healthcare, Retail, Real Estate, Travel / Tourism, Fitness & Agriculture
- Website: meritorious.global
21. Pixel Genesys
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA
- Industries: Automotive, Education, Real Estate, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail / eCommerce, Fintech
- Website: pixelgenesys.com
22. Softifyme
- Location: Islamabad, Pakistan
- Industries: Digital Transformation & Technology / IT, Software & SaaS / Custom Development, eCommerce
- Website: softifyme.com
23. Companies Builder
- Location: Hyderabad, India
- Industries: Small & Medium Businesses / Local Business Growth, eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services & B2B
- Website: companiesbuilder.com
24. Dream Clients Accelerator
- Location: New York City, New York, USA
- Industries: Coaching / Personal Development, Digital Marketing / Advertising, Online / Creator Economy
- Website: dreamclientsaccelerator.com
25. BSR Exclusive
- Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania
- Industries: eCommerce / Online Retail, Small to Medium Enterprises, Service Businesses / Local Businesses
- Website: bsr-exclusive.ro
26. Roaring Lyon Media
- Location: Colorado, USA
- Industries: Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs), eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services
- Website: roaringlyonmedia.com
27. theKOLLAB
- Location: Dubai, UAE
- Industries: Cryptocurrency & Blockchain, NFTs & Metaverse, DeFi & Token Launches
- Website: thekollab.io
28. Discover Me
- Location: Frankston South, Australia
- Industries: Small Local Businesses, Professional Services
- Website: discoverme.com.au
29. ScatterBranch Digital Marketing
- Location: Commerce, Texas, USA
- Industries: Small & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs), eCommerce, Technology & Hardware
- Website: scatterbranchmarketing.com
30. Mindlink
- Location: Warsaw, Poland
- Industries: Automotive, Agriculture, Technology & SaaS
- Website: mindlink.digital
31. Crawl Brains FZE
- Location: Dubai, UAE
- Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Healthcare, Home Improvement & Construction
- Website: crawlbrains.ae
32. Webgrams
- Location: Thessaloniki, Greece
- Industries: Beauty & Cosmetics, Retail & eCommerce, Professional Services
- Website: webgrams.com
Brands can explore the top digital marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.
About DesignRush
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
