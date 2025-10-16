New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Leading B2B marketplace DesignRush has announced its list of top global digital marketing agencies for October 2025.

Its latest report found that the U.S. is home to 4 out of every 10 digital marketing agencies worldwide. This concentration gives the country a 38% share of the global market, larger than the next four biggest hubs combined.

The study reviewed 16,297 agencies globally and showed that U.S. agencies also charge the highest average hourly rates at $115, 28% above the global average of $99.62.

This shows both the scale of available talent and why top agencies command premium rates for full-service, integrated marketing solutions.

"Global demand for digital marketing talent keeps growing, and brands are looking for agencies that can deliver results across multiple markets," said Amore Watters, Global Marketing Manager at DesignRush.

"This list highlights agencies that stand out not just for size or rates, but for their ability to create measurable impact. We want business leaders to see where top talent is thriving and make smarter choices when selecting partners for their most important campaigns."

To help businesses connect with the right partners and maximize marketing impact, DesignRush has highlighted the top global digital marketing agencies recognized for their expertise, experience, and track record across various industries.

Here are the top digital marketing agencies for October 2025:

1. HAYES MEDIA

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Industries: Luxury Goods & Services, eCommerce, Media & Publishing

Website: hayesmedia.co.za

2. Maxcore Technologies

Location: Multan, Pakistan

Industries: Security & Surveillance, Telecommunications, Software Development

Website: maxcoretechnologies.com

3. DigitalMindLabs

Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Industries: eCommerce, Education & Training,Healthcare & Wellness

Website: digitalmindlabs.com

4. Global Advertiser

Location: Peterborough, England

Industries: Advertising & Media, Non-Governmental Organisations, Public Sector / Government Campaigns

Website: globaladvertiser.org

5. Data4eCom

Location: Laguna Beach, California, USA

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Technology & Data Analytics, Marketplaces & Consumer Goods

Website: data4ecom.com

6. Taleef Technologies

Location: Dubai, UAE

Industries: FinTech, EdTech, Software / Technology Solutions

Website: taleeftech.com

7. Skyline Digital Marketing

Location: South Carolina, USA

Industries: Technology / SaaS / IT, Consumer Goods / Retail, Professional Services / Local Businesses (SMBs)

Website: skylinedigital.marketing

8. Femme Marketing

Location: Dubai, UAE

Industries: Luxury Fashion & Beauty, Food & Beverage / Restaurants, Lifestyle & Hospitality

Website: femmemarketing.com

9. 10 ODM

Location: Hyderabad, India

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Education / Training / EdTech, Technology / Mobile Apps

Website: 10odm.com

10. Wisdom Digital

Location: Pokeno, New Zealand

Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Retail / eCommerce, Professional services

Website: wisdomdigital.co.nz

11. VentureStudio

Location: Eunos Damai, Singapore

Industries: Startups / Growth Brands, Consumer Goods / Lifestyle Brands, B2B / Corporate & Professional Services

Website: venturestudios.biz

12. Praize Worx

Location: Randburg, South Africa

Industries: African brands / regional businesses, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Consumer & Service Industries

Website: praizeworx.com

13. Empica

Location: Bristol, U.K.

Industries: Property / Real Estate, Professional & Financial Services, Tourism & Hospitality, Education, Health & Social Care

Website: empica.com

14. Startup User Space

Location: Delaware, USA

Industries: Corporate Services, Finance, Manufacturing

Website: startupuserspace.com

15. Power Couch Media

Location: Orlando, Florida, USA

Industries: Consumer Brands & Retail, Service Businesses / Local Businesses, Healthcare / Wellbeing / Lifestyle

Website: powercouchmedia.com

16. BitQuest SDN BHD

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Industries: Health & Wellness, Consumer Goods, Education / Training

Website: bitquest.net

17. Digital Tree

Location: Gijón, Spain

Industries: Hospitality / Tourism, Small & Local Businesses, Professional Services / SMEs (Service Providers)

Website: digitaltree.marketing

18. SoudCoh

Location: South Yarra, Australia

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Property / Real Estate / Retail / Construction, Finance / Professional Services

Website: soudcoh.com

19. KP Digitally

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Industries: Small & Medium Businesses, Professional / Technology firms, eCommerce & Retail

Website: kpdigitally.com

20. Meritorious Code Crafters Private Limited

Location: Gandhinagar, India

Industries: Healthcare, Retail, Real Estate, Travel / Tourism, Fitness & Agriculture

Website: meritorious.global

21. Pixel Genesys

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA

Industries: Automotive, Education, Real Estate, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail / eCommerce, Fintech

Website: pixelgenesys.com

22. Softifyme

Location: Islamabad, Pakistan

Industries: Digital Transformation & Technology / IT, Software & SaaS / Custom Development, eCommerce

Website: softifyme.com

23. Companies Builder

Location: Hyderabad, India

Industries: Small & Medium Businesses / Local Business Growth, eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services & B2B

Website: companiesbuilder.com

24. Dream Clients Accelerator

Location: New York City, New York, USA

Industries: Coaching / Personal Development, Digital Marketing / Advertising, Online / Creator Economy

Website: dreamclientsaccelerator.com

25. BSR Exclusive

Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Industries: eCommerce / Online Retail, Small to Medium Enterprises, Service Businesses / Local Businesses

Website: bsr-exclusive.ro

26. Roaring Lyon Media

Location: Colorado, USA

Industries: Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs), eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services

Website: roaringlyonmedia.com

27. theKOLLAB

Location: Dubai, UAE

Industries: Cryptocurrency & Blockchain, NFTs & Metaverse, DeFi & Token Launches

Website: thekollab.io

28. Discover Me

Location: Frankston South, Australia

Industries: Small Local Businesses, Professional Services

Website: discoverme.com.au

29. ScatterBranch Digital Marketing

Location: Commerce, Texas, USA

Industries: Small & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs), eCommerce, Technology & Hardware

Website: scatterbranchmarketing.com

30. Mindlink

Location: Warsaw, Poland

Industries: Automotive, Agriculture, Technology & SaaS

Website: mindlink.digital

31. Crawl Brains FZE

Location: Dubai, UAE

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Healthcare, Home Improvement & Construction

Website: crawlbrains.ae

32. Webgrams

Location: Thessaloniki, Greece

Industries: Beauty & Cosmetics, Retail & eCommerce, Professional Services

Website: webgrams.com

Brands can explore the top digital marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270693

SOURCE: DesignRush