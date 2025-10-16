HRC World Plc (the company) will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The last day the company's shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is October 31, 2025.
Reference is made to the company's announcements disclosed September 11 and October 13, 2025.
|ISIN
|GB00BZ3CDY20
|Name
|HRC World Plc
|Number of shares (of EUR 0.01 each)
|150,000,000 shares
|Registration number
|10829936
|ICB
|4050
|Short name
|HRC
|Orderbook ID
|251389
__________________________________________________________________
