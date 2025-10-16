Technical communication issue resolved earlier this week; dual-CEO team driving rapid expansion, regulatory excellence, and new stages of growth across defense and industrial innovation sectorsCENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company"), a pioneer in next-generation blue-laser defense and advanced manufacturing technologies, today reaffirmed that it remains in full compliance with NYSE American regulatory disclosure requirements. This statement follows the resolution of a technical communication timing issue earlier this week, which was related to the coordination of press release dissemination with the Exchange.The Company received a non-compliance warning earlier this week - which it promptly disclosed - stemming solely from an administrative delay in synchronization of disclosure timing. There were no financial, accounting, or operational deficiencies involved.This outcome underscores the Company's commitment to transparent governance, strong communication, and regulatory alignment, hallmarks of its transformation plan under the dual-CEO leadership of Alessandro Zamboni and Dario Barisoni. The structure, first introduced in October, unites two seasoned executives with complementary strengths in strategy, finance, and technology operations, ensuring continued agility as NUBURU advances its international defense expansion initiatives."We are pleased to reaffirm that NUBURU is in full compliance with the regulatory disclosures requirements of NYSE American and that the matter was purely administrative in nature, swiftly resolved, and never related to financial or operational concerns," said Alessandro Zamboni, Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU. "This swift resolution is a testament to the professionalism of our team and our continued transparency with shareholders and regulators. NUBURU is in its strongest position to date - advancing across multiple active acquisitions, strengthening our transatlantic defense strategy and unlocking long-term growth potential across the U.S. and Europe."As part of its ongoing transformation, NUBURU continues to execute on its multi-stage expansion roadmap. The Company recently signed an agreement to evaluate a potential acquisition that would accelerate defense applications of its proprietary blue-laser technology, and announced the acquisition of Orbit, a software-as-a-service company specializing in defense and security operational resilience solutions. These milestones position NUBURU to expand both its technological capabilities and its market footprint within key allied defense sectors."Our focus remains on disciplined execution and strategic acceleration," said Dario Barisoni, Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU. "Our defense technologies road-map underpins a fully integrated network of innovation, manufacturing, and software capabilities. This is not only about growth - it's about creating a defense and industrial powerhouse rooted in resilience, performance, and precision. We are extremely confident in the months ahead, with additional major announcements soon to follow."These developments follow NUBURU's recently issued Quarterly Strategic Update, which detailed the Company's ongoing transformation, cost optimization, and focus on long-term profitability. Together, these initiatives mark a historic and defining moment in the Company's trajectory - one characterized by momentum, expansion, and increasing global visibility in defense and advanced manufacturing sectors.As the Company continues to execute on its transformation and acquisition strategy, shareholders can expect further major updates on additional partnerships, defense programs, and integration milestones in the weeks ahead.About NUBURUFounded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense & Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) anticipated net proceeds and use of proceeds; (2) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (3) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (4) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategy; (5) inability to access sufficient capital; (6) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (9) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (10) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net
Media Contact: press@nuburu.net
Website: www.nuburu.net

