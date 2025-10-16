Prince Silver Corp.: Prince Silver Corp Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under the Symbol T130

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF) is pleased to announce that its common shares can now be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol T130, WKN: A3E4QS and ISIN: CA74174A1021.

With this listing, the Company's common shares are now quoted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OTCQB and the FSE, providing international exposure to Canadian, US and European investors. Being listed and/or quoted for trading on these three Exchanges is providing broader access for investors and will also provide additional liquidity for the Company's shareholders. The Company's FSE stock quote can be found here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/prince-silver-corp?mic=XFRA

Prince Silver President, Ralph Shearing, commented, "We are pleased to now be quoted for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange which represents an important development for the Company. The is expected to increase the Company's visibility to a broader pool of investors while also providing greater liquidity to current shareholders. Looking ahead, we are committed to presenting the Prince Silver story to investors in Europe as well as those in North America, enabling trading of the Company's stock during European business hours via the Frankfurt Exchange. This initiative marks an important step in establishing our presence in the capital markets.

Broken Handle Mineral Project

After undertaking an internal review of its exploration priorities, the Company's management and Board of Directors have elected to focus resources on its Nevada assets and have relinquished all rights and interests held under the Option Agreement with Origen Resources Inc.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. Prince Silver Corp also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located ~15km NNM of the Prince Silver Project.

For further information on Prince Silver, please visit www.princesilvercorp.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

