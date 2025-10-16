Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Following a highly successful pilot, Road Scholar announces its 'Age Well' lecture series, provided online for free, will become an ongoing offering among the organization's robust online course curriculum. The not-for-profit world leader in educational experiences for older adults launched the Age Well initiative to provide expert-led guidance on how to navigate the challenges and opportunities of life's later years, from health and wellness to social connection and emotional resilience.

"Preparing for the changes that come with older age, particularly the time of life we call the 'Fourth Age,' can be challenging," said James Moses, President and CEO of Road Scholar. "We launched this lecture series to offer guidance and practical advice."

Over the course of six pilot lectures in spring 2025, these free, one-hour lectures attracted thousands of attendees eager to explore health, wellness, and longevity through the lens of education and community. The series has already had a powerful impact.

"I recommend this to everyone because the advice and recommendations prepare you for the negatives and positives of aging and how to cope," said participant Terri Lee Knutson of Orange Park, Florida. "I wish I had known this information when I was preparing for retirement. I sign up for all the Aging Well programs as soon as they appear."

Topics have included traveling with dementia, aging in place, relocating in retirement, technology that supports aging, and more. The program's overwhelming popularity has inspired Road Scholar to make "Age Well" a permanent part of its curriculum. They will offer two free live online lectures each month, starting in January.

"The response has been profound. We know these lectures provide vital information for everyone preparing for or helping others navigate this stage of life," said Moses. "We all seek to live vibrant, purposeful lives, and these 'Age Well' lectures are helping people achieve that aim."

The inspiration for "Age Well" was deeply personal for Moses, as he cared for his mother who lived to be 101.

"Being a caregiver myself, I experienced firsthand the difficulty of navigating the later years of life- both for aging adults and their loved ones," said Moses. "It made me acutely aware of the need to help people make this fourth stage of life both joyful and meaningful. Road Scholar's mission is to inspire adults to keep learning, exploring, and connecting. 'Age Well' brings that mission to a new stage of life helping people prepare for and embrace life's fourth age with wisdom and confidence."

Exploring Life's Fourth Age Through Education

The "Age Well" series invites participants to think of life as a journey - one that benefits from curiosity, preparation, and lifelong learning. Expert-led lectures cover topics including:

Health and wellness strategies to maintain physical and mental vitality

to maintain physical and mental vitality Building emotional resilience and finding purpose through life's transitions

and finding purpose through life's transitions Fostering connection and community to combat loneliness

to combat loneliness Leveraging technology and accessibility tools for independence and aging in place

Lectures are led by notable experts in the field of aging and gerontology, like Dr. Lakelyn Eichenberger, gerontologist and caregiving advocate, and Catherine Sanderson, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology at Amherst College and author of "The Positive Shift: Mastering Mindset to Improve Happiness, Health, and Longevity."

Beyond the Lectures: A Growing Community

To extend the learning beyond the virtual classroom, Road Scholar has launched a companion online Age Well Discussion Group on Facebook as well as an Age Well Blog Series. A newsletter and bookshop will follow! These spaces allow participants to continue their conversations, share experiences, and connect with others who are also navigating the aging journey.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9315/270539_d3b8bf0cb4d8b9bd_001full.jpg







The Road Scholar Age Well lecture series covers topics like movement for strength and balance, and more.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9315/270539_d3b8bf0cb4d8b9bd_002full.jpg







Age Well provides expert-led guidance on how to navigate the challenges and opportunities of life's later years.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9315/270539_d3b8bf0cb4d8b9bd_003full.jpg

To learn more and enroll in the free Age Well online lecture series, please visit www.roadscholar.org/agewell.

# # #

Media Note: Hi-res images can be found HERE.

About Road Scholar

Not-for-profit Road Scholar is the world leader in educational experiences for older adults, serving 6.5 million lifelong learners since 1975. Road Scholar programs combine travel and education to provide experiential learning opportunities for adults over 50, featuring an extraordinary range of topics, formats, activity levels, and locations-on all seven continents and throughout the United States. From immersive travel to engaging online learning, Road Scholar inspires adults to keep exploring, discovering, and growing through the joy of lifelong learning. Check out their 2025 press kit here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270539

SOURCE: Road Scholar