16.10.2025 17:18 Uhr
Brands2Life Celebrates 25 Years with PRWeek UK 2025 Large Consultancy of the Year win

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night Brands2Life won Large Consultancy of the Year at the PRWeek UK Awards 2025, the UK's most prestigious industry awards series. The win comes in a milestone year as we celebrate our 25th anniversary - our most ambitious and successful ever.

Brands2Life wins PRWeek UK's Large Consultancy of the Year 2025

The award, chosen by a panel of in-house and agency communications industry leaders, recognises our exceptional performance across revenue, client acquisition, staff satisfaction and innovation. In a challenging year for both the agency world and some of our biggest target sectors, we increased revenues by 10%; won 35 new clients including Booking.com, Dexory, Hitachi Carbon Zero, Informa TechTarget, LNER, Mimecast, Rubrik and Vitality received outstanding client survey scores and continued to innovate heavily.

Key to our win was our investment in the future of communications. At the start of the year we launched an AI Hub, trained every team member in many areas of AI, developed more than 50 bespoke AI tools to augment agency work, and helped advance clients' adoption of AI, from workshops to major strategic projects.

The judges also called out our commitment to our people and the climate we strive to create. Over the last year we have hired 12 junior account executives, 40 former account executives continue to build their careers with us and over 90 % of employees say they would "unequivocally recommend" Brands2Life as an employer.

Sarah Scales, Co-Founder, commented: "This award is a powerful endorsement from our peers, but more importantly, it's a tribute to every person here who makes Brands2Life such a special place to work. At 25, we're not resting on our legacy - the current year has been even more impressive than the last! We are accelerating into our next phase, grounded in purpose, innovation and the relentless ambition to use our Better Stories Bigger Impact proposition to deliver communications that matter."

Giles Fraser, Co-Founder of Brands2Life, added: "Our performance over the past year reflects a clear strategy: to grow responsibly, invest in talent, and push boundaries to deliver game-changing work for the brands transforming our world. Sarah and I are immensely proud of everything our team has achieved together."

Notes to Editors:

PR Week Awards

The PRWeek Awards set the benchmark of excellence in the PR world recognising individuals, teams and agencies who are pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional creativity and results.

Brands2Life

Brands2Life is a founder-led agency with a passion for working with the brands that are transforming our world. Our clients range from corporations who are transforming with purpose, industry disruptors and online leaders and the pure tech players who are powering these transformations.

Our BETTER STORIES I BIGGER IMPACT approach enables us to deliver exceptional creativity and outstanding results whether it's a PR programme or a multi-discipline, multi-channel campaign. We run many of these campaigns all around the world, led out of our offices in London and San Francisco.

We are global leaders in technology and digital with in-depth expertise in AI, fintech, online leaders, health tech and cleantech and security. Outside the tech sector we have experts in business services, energy, financial services, health & wellbeing and retail & leisure. Clients today include: Adyen, Hologic, LinkedIn, Qlik, Tetra Pak, Vodafone and Xero.

Brands2Life has over 180 staff based at its offices in London, Minneapolis, New York and San Francisco. In December 2023 Brands2Life was acquired by the Scandinavian comms holding company, Paritee.

Learn more about Brands2Life atwww.brands2life.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798343/Brands2Life_Winners.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798344/Brands2Life.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798345/Brands2Life_2.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798346/Brands2Life_PRWeek_UK.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798342/Brands2Life_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brands2life-celebrates-25-years-with-prweek-uk-2025-large-consultancy-of-the-year-win-302586504.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
