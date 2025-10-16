Delinea Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management for Seventh Consecutive Time

Delinea also holds a 4.7/5.0 rating on Gartner Peer Insights, which we feel underscores the company's commitment to innovation, customer success, and securing human and machine identities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2025, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM) for the seventh consecutive time. Delinea believes this recognition validates our commitment to advancing identity security innovation, delivering proven AI-driven protection, and empowering enterprises with a scalable and resilient platform.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Delinea recently launched Delinea Iris AI, a powerful AI engine embedded natively into the Delinea Platform to deliver real-time visibility, enhanced productivity, and greater control of all human and machine identities. This dynamic combination of usability and uncompromising security enables enterprises to secure critical systems across complex IT environments, assign Just-in-Time (JIT) access, detect anomalies in real-time, and automate responses to reduce risk - all backed by a 99.995% uptime commitment, the highest assurance in the industry.

"At Delinea, we believe identity security must be seamless for users and uncompromising against attackers," said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. "Being recognized once again by Gartner is an honor, but what matters most is the trust our customers place in us to safeguard their businesses. Their confidence drives our relentless focus on innovation, reliability, and customer success."

In addition to its Leader position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, Delinea is recognized by customers on Gartner Peer Insights, where it currently holds an overall rating of: 4.7/5.0 as of 10/14/2025, based on 132 reviews in the last 12 months for Privileged Access Management. With customer success at the core, organizations frequently cite ease of use, seamless experiences, and strong security as defining the 'Delinea Difference.'

A customer noted: "Our company evaluated various competing solutions available in the market, and chose Delinea as providing the best overall experience, after an extensive evaluation and testing."

Delinea's cloud-native platform delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions, encompassing Privileged Account and Session Management (PASM), Privileged Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM), Remote Privileged Access Management (RPAM), CIEM, and ITDR, to provide a seamless user experience.

As the report notes: "Managing privileged access is thus a critical security function for every organization and requires a specific set of procedures and tools."

For complimentary access to the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management and to learn more about Delinea's recognition as a Leader, visit https://delinea.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-pam.

Delinea was formed in April 2021 through the merger of Thycotic and Centrify and was named a Leader in the 2022 and 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM. Centrify was named a Leader in the 2018, 2020, and 2021 reports. Thycotic was named a Leader in the 2020 and 2021 reports.

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea's leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle - across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities - including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines - assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

