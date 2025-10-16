Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2025 17:22 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The 2025 Chongqing Industrial Ecology Conference for High-Quality Development of Food and Agricultural Product Processing Held; China's Mountain City Chongqing Pushes Agricultural Products to Go Global

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Chongqing Industrial Ecology Conference for High-Quality Development of Food and Agricultural Product Processing was held on October 16, unveiling the 2025 list of top 100 premium products of local specialties in the municipality.

The release marks a new phase in building the brand of Chongqing's specialty agricultural products and serves as a key step for Chongqing to advance agricultural modernization and boost the rural revitalization strategy.

As a major international exchange hub in central and western China, Chongqing has actively promoted its specialty agricultural products to the global market by hosting the Western China (Chongqing) International Agricultural Products Fair and participating in international exhibitions.

At the recently concluded 22nd Western China (Chongqing) International Agricultural Products Fair, 856 agricultural enterprises from 19 provinces showcased over 27,000 product varieties, with Chongqing's specialty agricultural products winning favor among international buyers.

A senior official from the Chongqing Municipal Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee noted that the selection of top 100 premium products is central to Chongqing's agricultural brand development efforts. By putting in place strict selection criteria and a long-term management mechanism, the city aims to foster 100 competitive specialty agricultural product brands within three years.

"We don't just pick quality products; we're building a full-industry-chain quality control system from production to sales," the official stressed. "Through unified brand identities, standardized production, and market-driven operations, we will raise the international recognition of Chongqing's specialty agricultural products."

The Fengdu spicy chicken industry is a case in point. Driven by brand development, it recorded 700 million yuan in sales in 2024, a 27% year-on-year growth, and created over 3,000 jobs. Sales are projected to surpass 2 billion yuan by 2027.

With the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative and the advancement of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic zone, Chongqing's agricultural sector is gaining new development momentum. A relevant official from the Chongqing Municipal Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee said that the city will further deepen supply-side structural reform in agriculture, promote integrated development across agricultural production, processing, distribution, and sales, and build an internationally influential system of agricultural product brands.

Going forward, Chongqing will strengthen ties with the global market to help more high-quality agricultural products go global. At the same time, it will leverage digital and intelligent technologies to upgrade traditional agriculture, improving both production efficiency and product quality, and bringing more premium Chongqing flavors to consumers around the world.

In this new era of global agricultural transformation, Chongqing is embracing openness and innovation to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of mountain-featured agriculture, and contribute Chongqing experience to the sustainable development of global agriculture.

Source: The 2025 Chongqing Industrial Ecology Conference for High-Quality Development of Food and Agricultural Product Processing



Contact person: Ms. Fu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.