Ripple, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for the enterprise, today announced its $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, the global leader in treasury management systems. This deal marks significant expansion for Ripple, immediately opening up the multi-trillion dollar corporate treasury market and access to many of the largest and most successful corporate customers. GTreasury brings over four decades of experience supporting treasury operations for the world's most recognized brands.

"For too long, money has been stuck in slow, outdated payments systems and infrastructure, causing unnecessary delays, high costs, and roadblocks to entering new markets problems that blockchain technologies are ideally suited to solve," said Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO. "Ripple's and GTreasury's capabilities together bring the best of both worlds, so treasury and finance teams can finally put their trapped capital to work, process payments instantly, and open up new growth opportunities."

As the financial world's shift towards digital assets accelerates, Fortune 500 CFOs and treasurers need to be equipped to manage stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and other assets at scale. Ripple's acquisition of GTreasury brings digital asset infrastructure and decades of treasury expertise to help customers move, manage, and optimize liquidity in real-time. Ripple and GTreasury will focus on enabling customers to:

Unlock Idle Capital: Tap into the multi-trillion-dollar global repo market via prime broker Hidden Road, earning more on short-term assets.

Tap into the multi-trillion-dollar global repo market via prime broker Hidden Road, earning more on short-term assets. Move Money Instantly: Enable real-time, 24/7/365 cross-border payments at competitive rates, building on Ripple's track record of modernizing global payments.

"This acquisition is a watershed moment for treasury management. We have focused on providing the most compliant and feature-rich solutions to corporations around the globe. Now, by joining Ripple, we are accelerating our vision from managing capital to activating it," says Renaat Ver Eecke, GTreasury CEO. "The combination of our cash forecasting, risk management, and compliance foundation with Ripple's speed, global network, and digital asset solutions creates an opportunity for treasurers to manage liquidity, payments, and risk in the new digital economy."

GTreasury's platform is recognized for its industry leading risk management and FX solutions, alongside compliance and audit frameworks that meet the highest regulatory standards.

This is Ripple's third major acquisition in 2025 alone, following the purchases of prime broker Hidden Road and stablecoin platform Rail, underscoring the company's strong balance sheet and leadership position in the market. The deal is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for the enterprise delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that reduces friction and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple's solutions leverage the XRP Ledger, the digital asset XRP, and the stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) to power blockchain use cases at scale. With a proven track record working alongside regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple's payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and leading crypto businesses, we are transforming the way the world moves, stores, and exchanges value.

About GTreasury

GTreasury provides CFOs and Treasurers with The Clarity to Act on strategic financial decisions with the world's most adaptable treasury platform, empowering them to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. Our industry leading solutions are purposefully designed to support every stage of treasury complexity, from Cash Visibility and Forecasting to Payments, Risk, Debt, and Investments. With GTreasury, financial leaders gain comprehensive connectivity across all banks and ERPs to build an orchestrated data environment, enabling rapid value realization with implementations up and running in weeks. Plus, our unmatched industry expertise ensures clients' continued success through dedicated guidance and top-tier support. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (Dublin and London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

