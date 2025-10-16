Recognition underscores Stefanini's AI-First strategy and global commitment to accelerating digital transformation through innovation and inclusion.

Information Services Group (ISG) has honored Stefanini at the Women in Digital Awards in EMEA, celebrating Natalia Chiritescu. Chiritescu, Digital Solutions Center (DSC) Director for EMEA, NA, APAC, was awarded "Bronze Luminary" in the AI Champion category recognizing AI adoption and enablement impact.

The ISG Women in Digital Awards program, launched in the Americas in 2022, was expanded in 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, including India. In 2025, the global program had a total of 536 finalists and winners were announced on September.

"The Women in Digital Awards aim to elevate and connect visionary women across the tech landscape. Natalia Chiritescu's achievement is a testament to the program's purpose: to foster collaboration, innovation, and diversity, empowering leaders to drive AI-enabled transformation worldwide," said Kimberly Tobias, Partner and Leader of ISG Women in Digital.

"Being named an AI Champion by ISG is an honor I share with everyone at Stefanini and our clients. This award is a milestone for our AI-First journey and validates that when our teams co-create with clients, we can intelligently operationalize AI, accelerate time-to-value, and embed innovation in the way organizations run," said Chiritescu.

Stefanini AI-First Ecosystem

Natalia Chiritescu's recognition by ISG reflects Stefanini's broader strategy, built over years. The company offers an all-in-one global ecosystem of seven specialized AI solutions designed to solve end-to-end business challenges.

Today, with more than 250 AI success stories worldwide and thousands of experts driving real outcomes, Stefanini leverages this ecosystem to optimize performance and generate value for businesses. Its proprietary AI tools increase sales, reduce costs, improve quality, and enhance speed.

Based in Romania, the Stefanini EMEA hub powers the scaled delivery of these AI solutions by concentrating core tech capabilities in a single strategic location uniting strategy, talent, and execution to ensure reliable and continuously improving deployments across EMEA and beyond.

At the same time, our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion across EMEA remains a cornerstone of how we grow and lead. At the management level, women represent around 42% of all managers in EMEA, demonstrating meaningful progress toward balanced leadership.

This recognition reinforces Stefanini EMEA as a strategic AI hub and positions the company alongside global leaders in AI-driven business transformation. It solidifies Stefanini's commitment to delivering innovation at scale and its ability to guide clients through business transformation, from strategy to execution.

The ISG Women in Digital Awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital program, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on advocacy and advancement in the workplace.

About the Stefanini Group

Stefanini is a Global Tech Consulting Company that offers a wide range of solutions with a co-creative approach and a constant focus on delivering results. The company supports organizations in their digital transformation journeys and in achieving operational excellence. With a portfolio fully powered by AI, the Stefanini Group brings together its broad offering across seven business units: Technology, Cyber, Data Analytics, Financial Tech, Operations, Marketing, and Manufacturing.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016952025/en/

Contacts:

Vanessa Morais

Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com