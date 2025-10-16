Sofidel Group: Sofidel Further Expands Its Production Capacity in the United States

The Group announces a new investment for the installation of a 75,000 metric tons Valmet TAD paper machine, along with related converting lines.

This will strengthen Sofidel's ability to supply first-quality products to customers.

Start-up is scheduled for Q2 2028.

PORCARI, IT / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / To meet the growing demand in the North American market, Sofidel, tissue paper group headquartered in Lucca (Italy) and one of the world's leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use - known especially in Italy and Europe for its Regina brand - today announces a new investment to further expand its production capacity in the United States.

The investment includes the installation of a Valmet TAD (Through-Air-Dried) paper machine with an annual production capacity of 75,000 metric tons, along with related converting lines - for an equivalent production capacity - for the manufacture of finished products.

The location for the new investment, intended to be within one of Sofidel's existing facilities, has not yet been finalized. The company is currently engaging with various public authorities to finalize the project.

The start-up of the new machine is scheduled for Q2 2028.

"With this new, significant investment, we are putting down even stronger roots in the United States, improving our ability to meet customer demand and further enhancing our capacity to supply premium quality products through TAD technology" commented Luigi Lazzareschi, Sofidel CEO.

Overall, the Sofidel Group now operates 14 production sites across 11 US states - Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Illinois, Mississippi, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, and North Carolina - and has a corporate office in Horsham, Pennsylvania. In just over 10 years, the Group has become the fourth-largest tissue producer in the North American market and one of the leaders in the Private Label sector.

Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, headquartered in Porcari (Lucca, Italy), is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group is active in 13 countries, 12 in Europe and the United States (12 States), with approximately 9,500 employees and a production capacity of 1,983,000 metric tons per year. In 2024, the Group had Net Sales of 3.225 billion Euros. "Regina", its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Nicky and Papernet. Sofidel is committed to reaching Net-Zero carbon emissions by the end of 2050.

