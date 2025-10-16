Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 16 octobre/October 2025) - Vanguard Mining Corp. 1FEB2027 Warrants have been approved for listing.

Each Warrant shall entitle each Warrant holder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.22.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details and conditions.

_________________________________

Les bons de souscription Vanguard Mining Corp. 1FEB2027 ont été approuvés pour la cotation.

Chaque bon de souscription donnera à chaque porteur de bons de souscription le droit, lors de son exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action contre paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,22 $.

Voir l'accord de bon de souscription pour tous les détails et conditions.

Issuer/Émetteur : Vanguard Mining Corp. Security/Sécurité : Vanguard Mining Corp. 1FEB2027 Warrants Security Type/Titre : Warrants/Bon de Souscription Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 17 OCT 2025 Symbol/Symbole : UUU.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 6 414 816 CUSIP : 921966 12 3 ISIN : CA 921966 12 3 3 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice : CDN $0.22/ 0,22$ Expiry Date/date d'expiration : le 1 février/February 2027 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for UUU.WT. Please email: Trading@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)