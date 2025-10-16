7EDGE Cuts Cloud Costs by Leveraging Serverless and Event-Driven Architecture

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7EDGE, a Digital Product Engineering Company specializing in application modernization, announced today that it has modernized a global safety compliance platform, delivering a mobile-first, serverless, and event-driven AWS solution that dramatically reduced operational costs while boosting productivity, agility, and adoption.

A global leader in fire door systems sought to digitize the end-to-end lifecycle of fire door assets, including fabrication, inspection, installation, and maintenance. The legacy platform had become a bottleneck, with field inspectors limited along with this manually entry and inconsistent data entities which led to inaccurate insurance policy and compliance validation and administrators dependent on developers to implement updates. By reimagining the system as a cloud-native, serverless solution and leveraging its deep expertise in architecture and cost-efficient design, 7EDGE empowered them to manage inspections and compliance workflows directly, eliminating delays and inefficiencies while achieving unprecedented cost savings.

"This project is a perfect example of what's possible when you shift the focus from traditional IT constraints to user empowerment," says Ranjith N, Manager, Development Operations at 7EDGE. "Our architectural approach and custom software development capabilities allowed us to design a platform that is not only agile and scalable but also remarkably cost-efficient-keeping monthly AWS costs under $1 USD."

With this transformation, 7EDGE demonstrated that even the most compliance-driven industries can achieve dramatic cost savings and operational efficiency. The modernization led to a significant reduction in AWS operational costs, while delivering measurable performance improvements. Form creation time, which previously took 3-5 days, was reduced to under 30 minutes, and offline-first mobile workflows boosted inspection efficiency by 40%. Additionally, the implementation of dynamic conditional logic reduced submission errors by 60%, and over 80% of the workforce adopted the new platform within the first month.

Building on past successes-7EDGE continues to deepen its expertise in serverless and Event Driven, cloud-native technologies. By leveraging AWS and best-in-class architectural practices, 7EDGE enables businesses to scale efficiently, maintain robust security, and deliver modern, intuitive digital experiences while optimizing costs and infrastructure. Contact us to learn how we can help your organization reduce total infrastructure expenses, improve operational efficiency, and build a future-ready, scalable technology platform.

About 7EDGE

7EDGE is a Digital Product Engineering Company based in India. Their core expertise lies in crafting modern applications with cloud-native services, specializing in Event driven and serverless architecture tailored to the requirements of enterprises and startups alike. They deliver unparalleled solutions to industries and companies across the globe.

Their proficiency extends to transforming legacy monolithic applications into Event-Driven microservices applications, fostering scalability and agility. Furthermore, they leverage serverless architecture and cloud-native services to deploy highly scalable infrastructure, ensuring businesses stay ahead in the digital landscape.

