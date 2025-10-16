Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 17:38 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Great Lakes Governors and Premiers: 100% Great Lakes Fish Initiative Receives Award From the United Nations

Initiative recognized with "Blue Transformational Leader Award for Sustainable Aquatic Food Systems" during Oct. 15 World Food Forum in Rome

ROME, IT / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / The 3-year-old 100% Great Lakes Fish initiative, led by the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers (GSGP), has received the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Blue Transformation Leader award for Sustainable Aquatic Food Systems. GSGP program manager John Schmidt accepted the award on behalf of GSGP and its partners at FAO headquarters in Rome on October 15, as part of the organization's 80th anniversary celebrations and the 2025 World Food Forum (WFF).

UN award with John Schmidt

UN award with John Schmidt
GSGP program manager John Schmidt accepting an award in Rome as part of the UN's World Food Forum awards event.

This honor recognizes the international initiative's collaborative efforts to promote full utilization of fish and drive sustainable blue-economy growth across our region.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security. It was founded 80 years ago in Québec City.

The WFF is a week-long event that brings together over 25,000 people, including heads of state and government, Ministers, and leaders from the private sector, civil society, international organizations, and other stakeholders in agrifood systems. It is a global platform that showcases innovative ideas, such as the 100% Great Lakes Fish Initiative, to drive action at the international, regional, and local levels.

As part of the 100% Great Lakes Fish initiative, GSGP created the 100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge, where commercial fish processors, aquaculture producers, and related companies commit to fully utilize 100% of each fish they process, raise, or handle by the end of this year. The Pledge has already recruited 44 fish processors and aquaculture farms, representing about 90% of all commercially caught fish from the Great Lakes, from seven states and two Canadian provinces.

"On behalf of the 100% Fish Pledge Initiative, we thank the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization for this prestigious recognition," said David Naftzger, Executive Director of GSGP. "For a nascent initiative to receive this type of recognition is very encouraging for us as it indicates we are on the right path toward reducing waste while maximizing the value of our region's fish resources."

The Great Lakes region is home to sizeable commercial, recreational, and Tribal fisheries as well as growing aquaculture operations, but only about 40% of each fish (the fillets) is usually eaten. In contrast, the remaining 60% of the fish is often relegated to inexpensive uses or discarded. The 100% Great Lakes Fish initiative seeks new and innovative ways to fully use each fish to reduce waste, create more value and jobs, and support rural economic development. Iceland pioneered this approach and has seen the value of products made from each cod skyrocket from $12 (US) for just the filet to a remarkable $5,000 (US) for products including cosmetics, medical bandages, nutritional supplements, and a range of other products.

Contact Information

Craig Clark
PR Contact
craig@clarkcommunication.com
616-550-2736

.

SOURCE: Great Lakes Governors and Premiers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/100-great-lakes-fish-initiative-receives-award-from-the-united-nations-1087701

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.