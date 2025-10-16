Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 9:30 AM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Lenny Sokolow, CEO will be giving the presentation. In addition, SKYX will conduct one on one investor meetings during the conference.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"We look forward to sharing SKYX's growth strategy and recent milestones with the LD Micro community," said Lenny Sokolow, CEO. "This is an excellent opportunity to engage directly with investors as we continue to expand our platform and execute on our strategic initiatives."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

SKYX's Presentation Time: 9:30 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:

http://www.ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:

https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270707

SOURCE: LD Micro