Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: THVB), the parent company of Thomasville National Bank and TNB Financial Services, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income for the quarter of $11,717,444 compared to $9,386,870 for the same period last year, an increase of 24%.

YTD Net Income of $34,049,288 compared to $28,950,864 for the same period last year, an increase of 18%.

YTD Earnings per share were $5.33 (basic) and $5.13 (diluted).

YTD Return on Average Assets of 2.41% and Return on Average Tangible Equity of 24.73%.

Total Assets of $1.981 billion, an increase of $165 million over the same period in 2024.

Loans grew to $1.710 billion, an increase of $196 million or 13% year-over-year.

Deposits were $1.673 billion, an increase of $100 million or 6% year-over-year.

Regulatory Capital was $195 million or 10.06% of assets.

TNB Financial, provider of trust and investment services, has client assets over $5.3 billion.



Stephen H. Cheney, Chairman and CEO, stated "Fueled by strong loan demand, stable margins and continued excellent operating efficiency, we are pleased to report our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. We believe that our Bank is well positioned to continue this strong performance through the remainder of 2025 and beyond."

Bank President, Charles H. (Bert) Hodges, III stated "Our resilient culture that empowers our bankers to be creative thinkers has become extremely unique in our industry. This continues to set us apart and has led to superior credit quality, solid customer loyalty, and excellent opportunities for growth. The talent, pride and competitive spirit of our bankers makes us more confident than ever about the future of TNB."

About Thomasville Bancshares, Inc., and Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1995 as the holding company for Thomasville National Bank. TNB along with its two banking divisions; St. Simons Bank & Trust and Tallahassee National Bank, have total assets over $1.9 billion providing full-service banking and commercial lending across the South Georgia and North Florida region. TNB is consistently recognized as a top performing community bank. In 2025, TNB was ranked 4th nationally in American Banker's Top 200 Community Banks based upon three years average return on shareholders' equity. The Bank's trust and investment division, TNB Financial Services, has client assets over $5 billion under advisement and provides financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. TNBFS has offices located in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio. The Company is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia and has over 800 local shareholders. Thomasville National Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 229-226-3300 or visit www.tnbank.com.