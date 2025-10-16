CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Secures Growth Financing from Post Road Group to Accelerate Innovation and Global Scale

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / CoreStack, a comprehensive multi-cloud governance and automation platform spanning CNAPP, SecOps, FinOps, and CloudOps, today announced that it has secured a $50 million growth financing, with the potential for additional capital from Post Road Group, an alternative investment advisory firm specializing in digital infrastructure, telecommunications, media, software and business services industries.

The transaction includes $50 million of funded debt to optimize CoreStack's capital structure and the potential for meaningful additional capacity to support product innovation, accelerated market expansion, and pursuit of inorganic growth opportunities, while maintaining operational agility and control.

"This financing reinforces the strength of CoreStack's business fundamentals, market momentum, and AI-driven product vision," said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, founder and CEO of CoreStack. "With Post Road Group's partnership, we're doubling down on innovation and global expansion - scaling new features, deepening customer impact, and fueling our mission to deliver intelligent cloud governance with greater velocity and control."

In recent years, CoreStack has achieved 30%+ YoY ARR growth, expanded its customer base to more than 780 organizations globally, and processed billions of dollars in managed cloud spend. The platform now enforces compliance across 2,000+ industry standards and supports environments spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, hybrid, edge, and private clouds.

Recent milestones include:

Launch of new Agentic AI-powered capabilities across FinOps+ and Graphion CNAPP products.

Addition of marquee enterprise and government customers, increasing average deal size and expansion ARR.

Helping enterprises reduce cloud waste by up to 40%, improving compliance posture by 50%, and blocking thousands of potential cybersecurity threats.

"CoreStack has one of the most advanced platforms in multi-cloud governance, security, and financial operations automation - all critical to digital transformation," said Gardner Horan, Managing Director at Post Road Group. "We are proud to support CoreStack's vision and its continued leadership in redefining how enterprises and government agencies govern cloud at scale."

This financing strengthens CoreStack's balance sheet and provides a strategic capital foundation to invest in R&D, global go-to-market scale, hiring, and M&A - enabling the company to continue its trajectory as the trusted AI-powered cloud governance and security platform for enterprises and public institutions worldwide.

About CoreStack

CoreStack provides an AI-driven governance, security, and financial operations platform that helps businesses and public institutions manage, optimize, and secure their multi-cloud investments. Its solutions automate compliance, cost control, risk detection, and operational policies across public, private, hybrid, and edge environments. CoreStack is headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with additional offices in Washington, D.C., Houston, and India. For more information, visit www.corestack.io.

About Post Road Group

Post Road Group is an alternative investment advisory firm managing approximately $3.0 billion of capital across four complementary investment strategies: Corporate, Real Estate Credit, Real Estate Equity, and Specialty Finance. Since its inception in 2015, the firm has committed and invested more than $4.2 billion of capital on behalf of institutional investors worldwide. The firm is based in Stamford, CT. For more information, visit www.postroadgroup.com.

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/corestack-secures-growth-financing-from-post-road-group-to-accele-1087601