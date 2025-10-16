INFUSE and INKHUB Forge Exclusive Partnership to Launch the First 1to1 Buyer-Led Content

Personalized Content. Every Buyer. At Scale.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / INFUSE , the leader in full-funnel demand activation, today announced an exclusive partnership with 1to1 Content by INKHUB to bring the industry's first truly personalized solution directly into demand generation programs. This partnership enables GTM teams to move beyond static, one-size-fits-all assets, leveraging micro-targeted content to deliver individualized buyer experiences at a global scale.

"INFUSE is the first in our industry to deliver personalized buyer content at scale," said Alexander Kesler, Founder and CEO of INFUSE. "This exclusive partnership with a critical ecosystem player, 1to1 Content by INKHUB, supports our commitment to innovation in buyer-led GTM, marketing, and demand generation. B2B teams can finally move beyond generic campaigns and engage every buyer with relevance that converts."

B2B buyers no longer tolerate generic campaigns; they demand clarity, relevance, and content tailored to their priorities. By combining INFUSE's global demand engine with INKHUB's 1to1 personalization technology, this partnership creates a new model for engagement, enabling GTM teams to accelerate pipeline, build buyer trust, and deliver compelling, precision experiences to every client, prospect, and partner.

"Buyers expect nothing less than relevant, accurate personalization from their buying experiences," said Doni Lerner, CPO of 1to1 Content by INKHUB. "By joining forces with INFUSE, we're putting 1to1 Content into the hands of marketers and sales teams everywhere, ensuring every interaction drives relevance, trust, and unmatched outcomes."

Customers piloting the joint solution emphasize its ability to make relevance tangible.

"We have been testing early builds of 1to1 Content by INKHUB, and the seamless integration of contextual information to bring relevance of rich content to a specific person is impressive," said Adam Hall, AVP, Strategic & Customer Marketing of SentinelOne.

"Personalization programs have always felt a bit Herculean-you're aligning staff, syncing resources, getting all your ducks in a row, and sometimes it still doesn't get off the ground. What 1to1 Content does, especially through this partnership with INFUSE, completely changes that equation," said Emily Miller, Tech Marketing Executive. "Teams can actually pilot something meaningful without the traditional operational burden, prove it works, and then scale it. It's the difference between spending months in planning meetings versus getting personalization live and learning as you go."

About INFUSE

We are INFUSE , a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company. At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest. Omnichannel outreach and INFUSE-exclusive marketing programs identify and engage prospective buying groups throughout their journey.

About 1to1 Content by INKHUB

1to1 Content by INKHUB is an AI-powered personalization platform that transforms long-form B2B assets, from whitepapers to research reports, into tailored, 1to1 buyer experiences. By aligning content with buyer intent, 1to1 Content by INKHUB helps organizations deliver the right message to the right person at the right time, turning static downloads into active conversations.

