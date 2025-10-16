Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council: Northwell Health Joins HPRC Advisory Board

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Northwell Health to its Healthcare Facility Advisory Board.

HPRC Advisory Board

Northwell is the largest not-for-profit health system in the Northeast, serving residents of New York and Connecticut with 28 hospitals, more than 1,000 outpatient facilities, and over 104,000 employees.

"Northwell Health has a demonstrated commitment to operating more sustainably," said Laura Kirkvold, Global Director of the Healthcare Facility Advisory Board. "They invest in a range of initiatives from waste reduction to sustainable procurement to reducing energy and emissions. This dedication and practical experience will be a valuable addition to HPRC's Advisory Board"

The Healthcare Facility Advisory Board was established to help HPRC understand the plastic recycling barriers that exist within healthcare facilities today, establish priorities for our technical agenda, and develop solutions through access to industry data, information, and resources.

"At Northwell Health, resource stewardship is integral to our mission of providing high-quality care while minimizing our environmental footprint," said Amber Patino, Northwell's Director of Sustainability. "We are honored to join the HPRC's Healthcare Facility Advisory Board and eager to lend our experience in managing the complexities of healthcare waste streams. We believe that by collaborating with HPRC and our industry peers, we can collectively, drive innovative recycling solutions and ultimately contribute to a more circular economy in healthcare."

In their role on the Healthcare Facility Advisory Board, Northwell Health will help provide additional perspective into hospital barriers to recycling, share advice to support HPRC's mission and vision, offer insights on how HPRC can better enable plastics recycling, and identify high value needs and opportunities for action.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of more than 30 brand-leading and globally recognized members collectively representing greater than $1.3 trillion in market value, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

