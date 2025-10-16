Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
WKN: 552832 | ISIN: AU000000ANN9
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 18:02 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ansell Launches Hyflex Precision Comfort Series with Aerofit Technology

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN), a global leader in protection solutions, announced the launch of HyFlex Precision Comfort Series with AEROFIT Technology, a new line of industrial gloves designed to boost precision and productivity of workers by providing a true second-skin fit for exceptional comfort and tactile control.

The series was developed in response to a common challenge in industries such as automotive, aerospace, metal fabrication, and equipment manufacturing: workers removing gloves due to discomfort or lack of tactile sensitivity to complete fine motor tasks. This behavior increases the risk of injury and reduces compliance with safety protocols. HyFlex Precision Comfort Series addresses these concerns with a breathable, second-skin design, featuring AEROFIT Technology, an innovative, flexible foam nitrile coating that is up to 30% thinner1 for enhanced tactility and sensitivity. It combines reliable cut and abrasion protection with premium comfort delivering greater precision and productivity, while promoting consistent glove use in performance-driven environments.

"When gloves are uncomfortable or difficult to work in, they don't get worn consistently. That's a major safety concern," said Paul Tierney, Vice President, Global Product Marketing at Ansell. "HyFlex Precision Comfort Series with AEROFIT Technology is designed to close that gap. It helps workers stay compliant by delivering the performance and protection they need to carry out intricate precision tasks with confidence and ease."

HyFlex Precision Comfort Series has been validated through real-world user feedback across key industries2, delivering measurable benefits in accuracy, productivity, and consistent use. These results reinforce its value for safety leaders seeking to improve compliance while maintaining high performance:

  • 98% of professionals surveyed preferred HyFlex gloves for precision handling tasks and all-day wear

  • Users wearing HyFlex gloves completed precision tasks up to 42% faster than using comparable gloves on the market

HyFlex Precision Comfort gloves are now available through authorized Ansell distributors and sales representatives in select regions. For more information or to request samples, please visit www.ansell.com/us/en/brands/hyflex or contact your local Ansell representative.

1 Versus standard Ansell gloves with the same level of protection

2 Based on a survey of 52 glove wearers comparing Ansell gloves to competitive gloves available on the market (May 2025); testing conducted with HyFlex 11-574 gloves. Results may vary across other gloves in the series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tWT8t32bnM

About Ansell

Ansell (ASX: ANN) is a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces. Each day, over 10 million workers in more than 100 countries trust their safety to Ansell brands such as HyFlex, Ringers, MICROFLEX, TouchNTuff, GAMMEX, Kimtech, KleenGuard, and AlphaTec. Driven by a vision to lead the world to a safer future, the company continuously pursues new product and service innovations that predict, prevent, and protect against workplace risk while promoting sustainable sourcing and manufacturing.

Information on Ansell and its products can be found at www.ansell.com. AnsellProtects

For more information:
Ansell News Bureau
news@ansell.com

SOURCE: Ansell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ansell-launches-hyflextm-precision-comfort-series-with-aerofittm-techn-1086614

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
