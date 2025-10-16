Cognite Announces Moonshot Goal to Realize $100 Billion in Customer Value by 2035 at Sold-Out Industrial AI and Data Conference; Impact 2025. AWS, Microsoft, Radix, and SLB serve as Platinum Sponsors.

Driven by the event theme of "Unlocking AI,Cognite, the global leader in industrial AI, today announced unprecedented momentum taking place at its annual industrial AI and Data conference, Impact 2025. With attendance more than doubling year-over-year, the sold-out event spotlights Cognite's leadership in Industrial AI and the power of its ecosystem to accelerate value across multiple industrial verticals. The three-day gathering brings together top industrial customers, partners, and AI innovators to demonstrate how organizations are moving from vision to tangible business impact with AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015989922/en/

In his opening keynote, "Unlock AI to Accelerate Value," Cognite CEO Girish Rishi took the stage to discuss the critical factors driving industrial digital transformation. He reinforced Cognite's position as a leader in helping customers scale AI, highlighting the profound impact AI is having for customers at multiple levels, including how the Cognite Industrial AI and Data Platform is central to:

Unlock the Workforce: with the transformative role of agentic AI and AI-ready, intelligent data in augmenting the industrial workforce

with the transformative role of agentic AI and AI-ready, intelligent data in augmenting the industrial workforce Unlock the Value Chain: by extending the access and value of AI and intelligent data from the plant floor to the enterprise level and across the supply chain

by extending the access and value of AI and intelligent data from the plant floor to the enterprise level and across the supply chain Unlock the Ecosystem: with open platforms to facilitate more AI-driven value across an expanded ecosystem of partners

"Cognite's moonshot goal is to deliver $100 billion of realized value to customers by 2035," said Rishi. "This bold goal is not just an aspiration; it's a pledge of partnership. By unlocking the workforce, the value chain, and the entire ecosystem through Industrial AI, we are committed to making that value a tangible reality for every single customer.

The conference agenda was purpose-built around practical, high-impact AI implementations, showcasing the tangible results of the Cognite Industrial AI and Data platform, as well as its partner ecosystem. Attendees heard from speakers in the keynotes and breakout sessions across multiple industrial verticals spanning from chemicals to life sciences and to energy such as Molex, NOVA Chemicals, and Cosmo Energy Group, who demonstrated scalable AI use cases. Additional keynotes include:

Aker BP's AI Journey: CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik's Unlocking AI Transformation for Asset-Heavy Industries chronicles the company's success in using a holistic data approach and fundamental business reorganization to accelerate its AI transformation.

CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik's chronicles the company's success in using a holistic data approach and fundamental business reorganization to accelerate its AI transformation. TotalEnergies' Data Layer Investment: Vice President of Data Digital Technologies Emmanuelle Brechet, who detailed How TotalEnergies Accelerates Digital Transformation, highlighting their investment in a robust data layer across 39 assets to empower domain experts and capture the full AI opportunity.

"The energy at Impact 2025 is buzzing, lots of great conversations and excitement," said Niels Andersen, Principal Analyst Research Director, LNS Research. "Cognite's moonshot goal to create $100 billion in customer value is inspiring and shows the company has the right priorities. The customer presentations are insightful; they show real projects, real learning, and real value. Cognite and the user base are now entering a new era where the knowledge graph will empower Atlas AI to contextualize and process more data than any human can do, with the promise to deliver valuable insights faster and with higher precision."

Cognite also celebrated industry-leading AI innovation and value from the stage by announcing the winners of its annual Cognite awards, which recognize excellence across the global ecosystem. Award finalists spanned all geographies and multiple industries, across process and discrete manufacturing, and energy including International Paper, Radix and Rockwell Automation. This year's winners included ADNOC Offshore for AI Innovation, Aker BP for Business Impact, and Microsoft as the AI Partner of the year. Individual recognition went to Noriko Rzonca, Chief Digital Officer of Cosmo Energy Holdings, for driving industrial change as a Cognite Champion, not just within her own company, but throughout the industrial community in Japan, and Aditya Kotiyal, Cognite Integration Champion, SLB, as the top Cognite Community MVP.

Throughout the event, Cognite unveiled major advancements across its product portfolio, solidifying its position as the leading Industrial AI and data platform. Key developments include:

providing a breakthrough industrial user experience, featuring a redesigned, AI-enabled interface that simplifies complex workflows, augments decision-making, and brings insights directly to the people in operations, maintenance, and production

enabling partners to build scalable, low-code/no-code agentic AI applications and further expand the open data ecosystem with a new Industrial Experience for Partners

delivering scalable predictive AI insights through LLM-based time series anomaly detection, in partnership with the world's AI infrastructure leader

"The new capabilities we unveiled at Impact 2025 mark a pivotal step in achieving our goal to deliver $100 billion of realized value to customers by 2035," said Chirayu Shah, Cognite Chief Product Officer. "By introducing highly intuitive industrial experiences, an expanded set of powerful AI agents, and advanced anomaly detection powered by time series LLMs, we are reshaping the industrial software landscape. With an open ecosystem approach, the unified Cognite Industrial AI and Data platform is enabling customers to achieve more business value at a significantly faster pace than ever before."

For more information about Impact 2025 and to browse the full conference agenda, please visit https://www.cognite.com/en/impact-conference

About Cognite

Cognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial data AI platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251015989922/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michelle Holford, VP of Public Relations, Cognite

michelle.holford@cognite.com