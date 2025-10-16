Strutt Inc.: Strutt Redefines Next-Gen Mobility by Winning Top Global Design Honor and Establishes Singapore Production

Strutt Inc. takes dual international awards and establishes Singapore manufacturing facility to deliver intelligent mobility solutions for aging society

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strutt Inc., a Singapore-incorporated mobility robotics company, today announced its flagship personal mobility product the Strutt ev¹ has achieved remarkable dual international recognition, winning both the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best for innovation excellence and the Red Dot: Luminary - the highest honor in the world's No. 1 notable design concept competition. Given to just one project globally each year from thousands of entries, the Red Dot: Luminary represents the pinnacle of design excellence worldwide. The ev¹'s pioneering integration of advanced automotive technology into personal mobility through a compact, graceful design sets a new standard for the industry.

The Red Dot Award: Design Concept, evaluated by 16 international experts from 13 countries, celebrates new design concepts and innovations based purely on design merit. The Red Dot: Luminary further validates Strutt's innovation leadership across different evaluation criteria, demonstrating sustained excellence and recognition from multiple international expert panels.

From Design Excellence to Singapore Production

Strutt's dual international recognition represents a significant achievement for the local innovation ecosystem. Following these design awards, the company is establishing production operations at JTC's Bulim Square facility in Jurong Innovation District by leveraging its advanced manufacturing ecosystem to support Strutt's continued innovation and future scale-up in Singapore, and to bring its award-winning mobility technology to market.

JTC facilitated Strutt's move into suitable space within Jurong Innovation District for its production ramp up. With renovations completed, the company is preparing the workspace for manufacturing operations as it works towards producing 1,000 units per month when operational.

"Achieving both Red Dot: Best of the Best and the Red Dot: Luminary is a tremendous validation of our innovation approach," said Tony Hong, CEO of Strutt Inc. "As a Singapore company, we're proud to bring this dual international recognition home while establishing manufacturing capabilities in Singapore."

Supporting Singapore's Smart Nation Vision

Stutt's operations in Singapore support the nation's innovation ecosystem while developing mobility technology that addresses real societal needs. The company's Strutt ev¹ advances Singapore Smart Nation initiative, which aims to leverage technology to improve quality of life for all citizens and foster a more connected, inclusive society. Singapore's Smart Nation initiative supports the elderly through "smart mobility" solutions via accessible digital platforms, autonomous navigation capabilities, and barrier-free routing.

Strutt is establishing R&D and manufacturing operations in Singapore that integrate product development with manufacturing capabilities. This approach allows the company to rapidly iterate on designs, conduct testing, and produce high-quality mobility devices while maintaining close coordination between engineering and production teams. The Strutt ev¹ embodies Singapore's Smart Nation principles by combining sensors and automation to create mobility solutions that are more connected and user-friendly.

By integrating advanced sensing, autonomous navigation, and intelligent drive-assist technology, the Strutt ev¹ empowers users with environmental awareness capabilities, enabling them to navigate complex urban environments with unprecedented confidence. As Singapore's aging population grows, with 25% projected to be seniors by 2030, Strutt's approach demonstrates how innovation and Smart Nation objectives converge: using R&D-manufacturing approach to produce intelligent mobility solutions that improve citizens' lives.

Operations Featured in JID Demo Day

Strutt participated in the JTC Jurong Innovation District (JID) Day, where the company's R&D-manufacturing approach was showcased, featured alongside their smart mobility demonstration.

"We are pleased to welcome Strutt as the first active mobility player in Bulim Square. Strutt's development of next-generation mobility technology adds to the growing diversity of Singapore's advanced manufacturing ecosystem at Jurong Innovation District," said Aiting Lim, Acting Group Director (Advanced Manufacturing), JTC. "With ready, sustainable factory spaces and an integrated network of partners in the district, innovators like Strutt can test new processes, scale production, and bring advanced products to market faster."

Strategic Collaboration with Singapore's Leading Mobility Brand

Strutt has partnered with MOBOT, Singapore's largest personal mobility device retailer, to introduce the Strutt ev¹ to the local market. On October 14th, 2025, Strutt conducted a successful user testing workshop with Singapore user community. Notable attendees included Chow Chew Meng, former Singaporean actor, and Theresa Goh, former Paralympian swimmer and current para-shooter.

"The Strutt ev¹'s intelligent navigation features represent a significant leap forward in mobility independence. What struck me most was how easy it was to use without any training-the smooth handling and safety features that detect people around you make navigating crowded spaces much more confident. As someone considering motorised mobility for the first time, I'm excited to see technology like this being developed and manufactured right here in Singapore." said Theresa Goh.

Global Market Expansion with CES 2026 Participation

Building on dual international recognition momentum, Strutt has confirmed participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company's global market penetration strategy with Singapore operations serving as a key development and production hub.

About the Recognition

Red Dot Award: Design Concept - Established in 2005, the Red Dot Award: Design Concept has grown to become the largest and most recognized professional design competition for design concepts and prototypes worldwide. The award was created to identify and celebrate new design concepts and innovation - the precursors of tomorrow' s great products. The 2025 competition featured a jury of 16 experts from 13 countries, including designers, professors, and consultants from various disciplines, who carefully reviewed and discussed all entries.

Red Dot: Luminary - Red Dot: Luminary is the highest achievement of the Red Dot Award: Design Concept. A leading light to follow, this concept is selected among the Red Dot: Best of the Best winners. The Red Dot: Luminary serves as an inspiration to aspire towards.

About Strutt Inc.

Incorporated in Singapore, Strutt is a leading mobility technology company bringing together world-leading experts in advanced sensing, autonomous robotics, and intelligent product design. Backed by renowned investors including Matter Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures, Strutt combines people-centered research with innovative R&D-manufacturing methodologies to create the smartest, safest, and most user-friendly personal mobility solutions.



Find out more: https://www.strutt.inc/

For media kit, please refer to the folder here. High-resolution images and additional media materials are available upon request.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589676/Strutt_logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798320/Image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798318/Image2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798319/Image3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strutt-redefines-next-gen-mobility-by-winning-top-global-design-honor-and-establishes-singapore-production-302586585.html