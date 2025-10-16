SCS Global Services Champions Public Health Protection Ahead of International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

Joint initiative with IPEN aims to raise awareness of lead-based paint health risks

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / As the world prepares to observe International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW) from October 19-25, 2025, SCS Global Services (SCS) is proud to highlight its role in protecting public health through the Lead Safe Paint® certification program, a critical initiative aimed at eliminating lead exposure from paints.

Why It Matters

Lead is a neurotoxin that can cause irreversible damage to the developing brains of children, leading to reduced intellectual ability and lifelong health issues.

ILPPW, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), aims to raise awareness, promote regulatory action, and eliminate lead paint globally.

Lead Safe Paint® certification, developed by the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) and administered by SCS Global Services, verifies that paint products contain no more than 90 parts per million (ppm) of lead-the most stringent global standard. This certification is especially vital in regions where lead-based paints are still in use, posing serious health risks, particularly to children.

"The third-party Lead Safe Paint® certification provides assurance that the manufacturer of a certified paint brand has taken the necessary steps to abide by the regulations banning lead additives in paint production," said Jeiel Guarino, Global Lead Paint Elimination Campaigner, IPEN. "Brands that carry the Lead Safe Paint® logo promote consumer access to independently verified lead-safe paints, which then helps governments, homeowners, housing developers, school administrators, business establishments, and other paint consumers in selecting products that will not leave a toxic legacy behind."

"Lead exposure remains a global health crisis, with over 1.5 million deaths attributed to it in 2021 alone," said Rob Emelander, Operations Director for SCS' Environmental Certification Services division. "Our certification program empowers manufacturers to provide consumers credible information to choose safer products, directly supporting the goals of the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint, the ILPPW, and IPEN."

The certification process includes rigorous lab testing, regional sampling, and compliance audits. Once certified, manufacturers can display the Lead Safe Paint® label, signaling their commitment to health and safety. SCS Global Services is an independent third-party body authorized to certify paints under the Lead Safe Paint® program globally.

Among the paint manufacturers currently certified and authorized to use the Lead Safe Paint® logo are Asian Coatings Philippines, Inc.; Davies Paints Philippines, Inc.; A-Plus Paints - FH Colors & Coatings Corp.; Multilac - Macksons Paints Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd.; Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines, Inc.; Treasure Island Industrial Corp.; Triton Paints - Roosevelt Chemical Inc.; and Sycwin Coating & Wires, Inc.

Paint manufacturers, retailers, and governments are encouraged to join the movement by seeking certification and promoting lead-safe products. This aligns with ILPPW's mission to eliminate lead paint and reduce exposure worldwide.

About IPEN:

IPEN is a global network of public interest organizations working in more than 130 countries to improve chemical policies and raise public awareness to ensure that hazardous substances are no longer produced, used, or disposed of in ways that harm human health and the environment.

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

