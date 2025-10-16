New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Airline compensation company, AirAdvisor has announced an enhanced focus on assisting air passengers with claims for lost or delayed baggage under the Montreal Convention (1999) for international flights from the U.S. The company's initiative aims to make international compensation claims more accessible and legally sound for affected travelers worldwide.





"The Montreal Convention ensures passengers are protected when their checked luggage is delayed or lost," said Anton Radchenko, Founder and CEO of AirAdvisor. "By simplifying this process, AirAdvisor enables passengers to recover the compensation they are legally entitled to without unnecessary complexity."

Montreal Convention Compensation Framework

The Montreal Convention, ratified by most major countries including the UK, EU, Canada, and the United States, establishes airlines' liability for baggage loss and delay under Articles 19 and 22(2). In December 2024, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) raised the compensation cap to 1,519 Special Drawing Rights (SDR), approximately $2,000, representing a 20% increase from the previous limit.

This framework allows passengers to seek reimbursement for essential purchases incurred during baggage delays or full compensation for lost luggage, up to the maximum SDR limit.

AirAdvisor's Role in Baggage Claims

The new AirAdvisor tool, powered by patent-pending technology, allows users to input their flight and baggage details to receive an instant eligibility assessment under the Montreal Convention framework. It also includes guidance for U.S. DOT domestic claims. The groundbreaking system automatically calculates potential compensation and generates a claim submission in minutes.

Broader Impact

With the rise in global travel disruptions, AirAdvisor's initiative underscores the importance of consistent enforcement of international aviation standards. By increasing public awareness of passenger rights under the Montreal Convention, the company aims to strengthen accountability within the airline industry and ensure that travelers receive fair treatment in the aftermath of service failures.

About AirAdvisor

AirAdvisor is an international legal-tech company specializing in airline compensation claims under UK261, EU261, and the Montreal Convention. Since 2017, the firm has helped over half a million passengers recover compensation for flight delays, cancellations, and baggage issues. AirAdvisor operates globally, providing data-secure, legally compliant claim handling for air travelers.

