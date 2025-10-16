The Solubility Company, a leader in advanced solubility measurement science, today announced a major expansion of its global strategy. After successfully establishing a strong operational footprint in the European and North American markets, the company is now opening the SPA® platform for direct licensing.

This strategic evolution marks a significant expansion of The Solubility Company's business model, designed to accelerate the global adoption of its technology. Microsize LLC, a key partner in the successful US pilot laboratory, becomes the first organization to license the SPA® platform, continuing operations from the Quakertown, PA facility.

With proven market validation, The Solubility Company is now advancing its mission to lead the industry by making its core data generation technology widely available. This move empowers The Solubility Company to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, high quantity data, foundational to the Al-driven transformation of the pharmaceutical industry.

"The pharmaceutical industry is in a data renaissance, and our US pilot lab confirmed the ever-increasing appetite for the high-quality, early-stage data our SPA® platform provides," said Dr. Sarni Svanback, CEO of The Solubility Company. "This has accelerated our strategy to make this powerful technology more directly accessible. By licensing our platform, starting with our trusted partners at Microsize, we are empowering more scientists and organizations to harness this data and drive their own innovations, ultimately speeding up the entire drug discovery process."

"We are thrilled to be the inaugural licensing partner for The Solubility Company's powerful SPA® technology," said TJ Higley, CEO of Microsize. "Having seen firsthand the transformative power of the SPA® technology, we are excited to integrate it directly into our offering. This allows us to provide clients with unparalleled access to critical data, creating a unique synergy with our state-of-the-art particle size engineering capabilities."

This strategic move positions The Solubility Company to lead the charge in a new, data centric era of drug development, empowering pharmaceutical innovators worldwide with the tools needed to bring novel therapies to patients faster.

About The Solubility Company:

The Solubility Company, located in Helsinki, Finland and Cambridge, MA is a technology and science leader specializing in advanced physicochemical measurements. Its proprietary SPA® platform leverages machine vision and artificial intelligence to deliver accurate, ultra low sample equilibrium solubility and physicochemical data. With a strategic focus on high quality data through contract services and licensing, the company is dedicated to revolutionizing the drug discovery and development process. Research Smarter Deliver Earlier! For more information, visit www.thesolubilitycompany.com.

About Microsize:

For over 30 years, Microsize has been a pioneer in enhancing the dissolution and bioavailability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APls) and functional excipients through particle size reduction technologies. Operating from state-of-the-art, FDA inspected GMP facilities in the US, Microsize is a partner of choice for companies ranging from small biotechs to large pharma, recognized for its speed, responsiveness, and high- touch customer model. Think Big Think ........ Microsize! For more information, visit www.microsize.com.

