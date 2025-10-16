Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
16.10.2025 19:36 Uhr
Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Digital Department unveil world's first AI-powered trade name issuance service at GITEX 2025

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its participation in the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, Sharjah Economic Development Department, in collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department, showcased the world's first AI-powered Trade Name Issuance Service, a landmark achievement that underscores the emirate's leadership in innovation and digital transformation.

Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Digital Department unveil world's first AI-powered trade name issuance service at GITEX 2025 (PRNewsfoto/Sharjah Digital Department)

This pioneering initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening Sharjah's position as an integrated hub for innovative digital services. IT also enhances customer experience for individuals and businesses through a seamless, advanced process that reflects the emirate's vision of a connected, sustainable, and human-centred digital future.

The service is part of DS Assistant, developed by Sharjah Digital Department as an advanced enhancement to the Digital Sharjah platform. This initiative embodies Sharjah's commitment to harnessing emerging technologies to achieve seamless government connectivity, accelerate service delivery, and enhance operational efficiency across the emirate.

Using artificial intelligence, the new service analyses business activity types and instantly generates creative, regulation-compliant trade name suggestions - all without human intervention. Through an intuitive interface, it streamlines the process, significantly reducing time and effort while ensuring each name aligns with the identity and nature of the business.

Key benefits of the AI-powered Trade Name Issuance service include reducing the time required to issue a trade name by up to 98%, providing customised name suggestions based on users' business activity and preferences, minimising human error through AI-driven automation, and supporting entrepreneurship and improving the overall user experience.

HE Hamad Ali Abdallah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, affirmed that SEDD's participation in GITEX Global 2025 reflects its ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to serve people and businesses through simplified, efficient, and reliable digital solutions.

He explained that SEDD continues to enhance and develop its digital services in close collaboration with other Sharjah government entities, guided by the directives of HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council. These efforts aim to elevate government performance, enrich customer experiences, and foster innovation-driven governance.

HE Al Mahmoud added that this initiative reflects SEDD's vision to strengthen its digital infrastructure, promote sustainable development, and enhance the agility and competitiveness of its business environment. By simplifying company formation and facilitating entrepreneurship, the emirate continues to attract both local and global investors.

He concluded by emphasising that all SEDD's digital transformation projects are built around a clear purpose: to provide user-focused, technology-enabled services that make communication with government faster, simpler, and more effective, reinforcing Sharjah's position as a regional leader in digital innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798520/Sharjah_Digital_Department.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharjah-economic-development-department-sharjah-digital-department-unveil-worlds-first-ai-powered-trade-name-issuance-service-at-gitex-2025-302586657.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
