New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - KPMG is bringing AI into its everyday work, delivering an enhanced experience for its professionals and clients through an expanded investment in Agentforce, the agentic layer of Salesforce's digital labor platform.

The firm is deploying Agentforce to its professionals worldwide to enhance its go-to-market efforts. The interactive agents enable teams to automate research, streamline meeting preparation and summarize key insights to strengthen key discussions at every touch point in the client relationship. This allows KPMG professionals to focus on enhancing the client experience and accelerating client interactions to identify and act quickly on market insights.

KPMG has rigorously vetted Agentforce against its Trusted AI Framework-just as it does with all AI deployments-empowering the firm and its clients to adopt the technology with confidence.

"Leveraging our 'client zero' experience, we are putting AI directly into the hands of our professionals to translate insights into powerful, co-developed solutions for our clients," said KPMG Principal Matthew Fidler, the firm's Salesforce platform leader. "By embedding AI and AI agents across our operations and applying our Trusted AI framework, we enable our teams to focus on high-value analytical work that drives creativity and growth. This is the true power of our 360-relationship model, deeply embedding AI to benefit all aspects of our work with clients globally."

KPMG is focused on learning from its internal deployment of Agentforce and bringing its insights to shared customers with Salesforce. It is building Agentforce accelerators across industries such as healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and technology to enable clients to deploy agents faster. The industry-aligned AI agents help maximize value with prioritization on regulations and industry-specific, scalable roadmaps.

KPMG also is working with Braven, a non-profit organization that empowers college students with the skills to transition to a strong first job, to develop an AI agent using Agentforce to streamline volunteer matching. This pro bono work is part of the KPMG AI Impact Initiative, which brings together skills-based volunteering, philanthropy, and more to help nonprofit organizations benefit from AI.

"With Agentforce, KPMG is making a meaningful shift toward becoming an agentic enterprise," said Sanjna Parulekar, SVP of Product Marketing at Salesforce. "KPMG is using AI agents to automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks that slow teams down, allowing its employees to focus on more strategic work. This approach is helping the organization move faster, ultimately driving measurable business impact."

The new Agentforce deployment follows KPMG's recent launch of Workbench, a global AI platform designed for interoperable agent-to-agent communication. Workbench integrates AI capabilities from Salesforce and other leading platforms that allow clients to select the AI model or agent for the right task. Agentforce is an important part of this, driving agent orchestration capabilities to help improve agent connectivity and accelerate AI adoption.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

