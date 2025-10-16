Anzeige
16.10.2025 19:42 Uhr
Jardins d'Arménie: A New Era in Luxury Spirits Begins: Jardins d'Arménie Makes Its Global Debut in Monaco

MONACO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jardins d'Arménie Royal Brandy celebrated its Global launch with a gala at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo on September 13, 2025, attended by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and the Ambassador of Armenia to France, Arman Khachatryan. In the prestigious setting of the Salle Belle Époque, one hundred guests enjoyed an evening that blended fine gastronomy, traditional music, folk dances, and an exhibition of Armenian art presented in collaboration with Galerie Angelina and the Artists' Union of Armenia.

From right to left: Armen Pogossian, Owner Cigaronne and Newline Brands Global LLC, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Siname Pogossian Founder Galerie Angelina

The evening culminated in an exclusive tasting led by Bruno Scavo, former Head Sommelier of Monte-Carlo SBM, who guided guests through the layered aromas and refined complexity of this exceptional spirit. With this milestone, Jardins d'Arménie Royal Brandy made its official European debut, affirming its ambition to introduce a new category of brandy that unites ancestral craftsmanship with contemporary innovation.

A visionary founder

At the origin of this project stands Simon Pogossian, founder of the SPS Cigaronne and Newline Brands Global LLC. For more than 30 years, the Pogossian family has been dedicated to creating exceptional luxury products, driven by craftsmanship, innovation, and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence. Today, the leadership has passed to Simon Pogossian's son, Armen Pogossian, who, at only 27 years old, represents a new generation of global business leaders. With Jardins d'Arménie, Armen Pogossian introduces an entirely new category of spirits: Royal Brandy, a perfect alliance of ancestral heritage and contemporary mastery.

"Jardins d'Arménie is the expression of our history, our art, and our savoir-faire. Each sip embodies the strength of our land, the finesse of our craftsmanship, and centuries of tradition. To unveil it in Monaco, in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II, is a powerful symbol: sharing Armenian excellence with Europe," said Armen Pogossian, Owner of Cigaronne and Newline Brands Global LLC.

An exceptional spirit

Jardins d'Arménie introduces an entirely new category of brandy: Royal Brandy. Made from Voskehat grapes harvested in three different regions of Armenia, this spirit is crafted by Armenian masters who combine time-honored brandy-making traditions with modern innovation. It follows a distinctive aging process that begins with oak casks, where it develops a rich foundation of chocolate and smooth vanilla notes. The journey continues in apricot wood casks - the house's signature - adding layers of fruit and delicate nuttiness, before re-turning to oak for a final refinement. This process gives Royal Brandy an elegant structure, exceptional aromatic complexity, and a remarkable length on the palate.

Two key innovations accompany this creation. An expertly designed hermetic cap, made of two interlocking parts and patent-pending, ensures an airtight seal that protects the integrity of the aromas from cellar to glass. Each bottle is also offered with a set of degustation cups, designed to provide an exclusive preview of the brandy's profile and enrich the overall tasting experience.

"Jardins d'Arménie is much more than a spirit: it is cultural heritage and savoir-faire handed down from generation to generation. Having the honor to guide this tasting is a rare privilege," said Bruno Scavo, sommelier, journalist Vins & Gastronomie.

About Jardins d'Arménie

Jardins d'Arménie Royal Brandy is the world's first Royal Brandy, a new luxury category of spirits born in Armenia and dedicated to connoisseurs of refinement and unique discoveries. It combines heritage, innovation, and contemporary elegance.

About Cigaronne and Newline Brands Global LLC

Since 1992, the Pogossian family has been creating luxury products of distinction through SPS Cigaronne and Newline Brands Global LLC. Present in more than 40 countries, these houses embody a vision rooted in craftsmanship, creativity, and excellence, offering sophisticated and timeless experiences to a discerning international clientele.

Practical information
Product: Jardins d'Arménie - Royal Brandy
Origin: Armenia, Voskehat grapes
Process: double oak aging with maturation in apricot wood
Availability: exclusive selection across Europe from September 2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798136/Jardins_d_Armenie_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798137/Jardins_d_Armenie_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798138/Jardins_d_Armenie_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798139/Jardins_d_Armenie_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798140/Jardins_d_Armenie_5.jpg

Jardins d'Arménie Royal Brandy Global launch Gala, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo

From left to right: H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and Armen Pogossian, Owner Cigaronne and Newline Brands Global LLC

On photo from right to left Armen Pogossian Owner Cigaronne and Newline Brands Global LLC, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Gurgen Harutyunyan Cigarone CEO

Jardins d'Arménie Royal Brandy

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-era-in-luxury-spirits-begins-jardins-darmenie-makes-its-global-debut-in-monaco-302586661.html

