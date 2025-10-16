Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 20:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hantec Markets announces LATAM hub in Mexico with new Cancún office

CANCÚN, Mexico, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading broker Hantec Markets has announced the opening of its new LATAM office in Cancún. The office will serve as the central hub for the company's Latin America operations and mark an important milestone in Hantec's global expansion and commitment to the region.

Hantec Markets is a global provider of leveraged trading across currencies, bullion, equities and commodities - delivering fast and reliable market access, and institutional-grade liquidity. Built on 30 years of brand heritage, Hantec has built longstanding relationships across international markets - and is now strengthening its on-ground presence in Latin America.

Hantec Markets is the official trading partner of Atlético de Madrid in LatAm

This expansion also aligns with the company's regional sports partnerships: Hantec Markets is proud to be the official online trading partner of football clubs Atlético de Madrid and Fortaleza EC.

The Cancún HQ is another progressive step in their LATAM operations followed by the strategic hire of Allison Ubillus as country manager earlier this year. The broker also roped in Raphael Marsura as country manager in late 2024, one of its early strategic hires aimed at growing its footprint in Latin America.

The Cancún hub will bring Hantec's teams closer to clients across Latin America, enabling faster local support, deeper collaboration with partners, and tailored solutions that reflect market and client needs across the region.

"Nurturing close relationships with our clients is the heart of our strategy," said Hantec Markets' Chief Operating Officer, Nader Nurmohamed.

"Opening our Cancún office is a strategic investment in proximity, service and local expertise. It will accelerate our ability to respond to client needs and deepen partnerships across Latin America."

"This office is a defining moment for our operations," said Alberto Barba Arévalo, Regional Director for Hantec Markets in Latin America.

"Having a dedicated hub on the ground means better service for our clients, stronger collaboration with local partners, and a platform for growth."

About Hantec Markets

Hantec Markets provides easy and integrated trading across currencies, bullion, equities, commodities and more. Its product includes intuitive mobile and desktop platforms for direct access to markets, copy trading, and more. Hantec Markets is a subsidiary of the Hantec Group. The brand is regulated across the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, and Mauritius, with 30 years of group experience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793198/Hantec_Markets_Atletico_Madrid.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hantec-markets-announces-latam-hub-in-mexico-with-new-cancun-office-302586693.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.