Desert Rose Films' Mountain Boy Selected for China's Premier Children's Film Festival

Award-winning filmmaker Nancy Paton to attend three screenings, Q&A, and international panel on family content

JINAN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Desert Rose Films today announced that Mountain Boy, their acclaimed family film, has been officially selected for the China International Children's Film Festival (CICFF), China's largest and most prestigious festival dedicated to children's cinema. The festival champions film education for young audiences, fosters cultural exchange, and highlights outstanding domestic and international films that inspire and entertain families around the world.

Now in its 18th year, the festival will host three screenings of Mountain Boy, including a featured presentation on October 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by an in-depth Q&A session and panel discussion on family and children's content. Invited as an international guest speaker and panelist, Desert Rose Films Founder and award-winning filmmaker Nancy Paton, will share insights on storytelling for young audiences and the global role of children's cinema in shaping empathy and understanding.

Directed by Zainab Shaheen, and written and directed by Paton, Mountain Boy is based on The Boy Who Knew the Mountains, the children's series written by author Michele Ziolkowski. Mountain Boy tells the story of Suhail, a young Emirati boy with autism who is misunderstood and shunned by his father and villagers. Seeking refuge, he retreats to the mountains of Fujairah, where he lives in solitude until he rescues a young girl named Moza. Her friendship inspires him to pursue his long-held dream of finding his mother's family in Abu Dhabi. Joined by his loyal Saluki dog, Barakah, Suhail embarks on a journey of courage and discovery, one that leads him to acceptance, family, and redemption.

"It's an honor to share Mountain Boy with Chinese audiences, especially in Shandong Province - the birthplace of Confucius," said Nancy Paton, Founder of Desert Rose Films. "The film's themes of resilience, identity, and connection to nature resonate deeply across cultures. I'm proud to contribute to a conversation that unites filmmakers and families through stories that inspire both reflection and hope."

Beyond the screenings, Paton's visit also serves a deeply creative and strategic purpose. In addition to meeting Chinese distributors and film executives, she will connect with filmmakers, storytellers, and potential co-producers to explore meaningful collaborations that will resonate across borders. Paton aims to discover stories with heart: narratives that expand children's minds, celebrate family, and bring cultural understanding. Paton views this visit as an opportunity to learn from Asia's rich storytelling traditions and its profound love for cinema, particularly family films. "There's an incredible passion for stories that unite and inspire here," she shared

"Desert Rose Films was founded in 2015, so this year marks our 10th anniversary," continued Paton. "Mountain Boy was created for families to enjoy together, and being selected for such a prestigious festival is a tremendous honor. Celebrating this milestone in China, a country that deeply values storytelling and cultural heritage, makes the moment even more meaningful."

In the last decade, Desert Rose Films has become a creative hub for female-driven, character-centered films that bring new perspectives to global audiences. Paton's body of work, spanning Saudi Arabia, London, and the United States, has earned numerous international awards and solidified her reputation as a trailblazer for women behind the camera.

For more information on Desert Rose Films, please visit www.desertrosefilms.com or view Nancy Paton's full filmography at IMDB .

For festival information, visit www.gfa-beijing.com .

