MangoApps Recognized as a Visionary for Third Consecutive Year in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions

MangoApps rated among the highest three vendors in all six evaluated use cases.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / MangoApps, the AI-powered employee platform, today announced that it has been named as a Visionary for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

MangoApps credits this recognition to its continued innovation and strong vision for unifying communication, knowledge, and work management across desk and frontline employees-all within a single AI-powered hub.

Ranked 3rd Across All Critical Capabilities Use Cases

In the accompanying 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Intranet Packaged Solutions report, MangoApps rated among the highest three vendors in all six evaluated use cases, receiving the following scores:

Employee Engagement: 3.46 / 5

Employee and Workplace Services: 3.65 / 5

Knowledge Services: 3.51 / 5

Work Management: 3.49 / 5

Intelligent Assistance: 3.60 / 5

Resource Portal: 3.61 / 5

A Unified Approach to the Digital Workplace

"Our mission has always been to connect every employee to the people, tools, and information they need to succeed," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO and Founder of MangoApps. "We feel strongly that being recognized as a Visionary for three consecutive years validates our work to simplify the digital workplace and make it truly intelligent."

2025 has been a year of strong momentum and innovation for MangoApps, because of the general launch of AI Hub , AI-powered asset creation tools , and new capabilities that simplify communication, streamline work management, and bring intelligent assistance to every employee.

MangoApps serves a global customer base across industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. Organizations including PetSmart, TeamHealth, and AutoZone rely on MangoApps to bridge communication gaps, boost engagement, and streamline frontline operations.

To learn more, visit www.mangoapps.com .

Source: Gartner Research, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, By Mike Gotta , Priyanka Singh etc., October 2025.

Gartner Research, Critical Capabilities for Intranet Packaged Solutions, By Mike Gotta , Priyanka Singh etc., October 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved..

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MangoApps

MangoApps is the AI-powered Employee Platform that combines Communication, HR, and Operations in one seamless experience. Built for both desk and frontline workers, it keeps everyone connected, informed, and productive. Trusted by leading enterprises around the world, MangoApps creates a smarter digital workplace for all employees. Learn more at www.mangoapps.com .

