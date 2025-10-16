Phoenix Tower International Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification Across 14 Markets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International (PTI) is proud to announce that it has once again been Certified by Great Place To Work® across 14 markets, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork, integrity, and inclusion throughout its global operations. This year, PTI is especially excited to welcome Chile, Germany, and Jamaica to its list of certified countries and celebrate that the French West Indies team has been certified alongside France. In addition to these new recognitions, PTI continues to hold certifications in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and in the U.S. for both PTI Corporate and PTI Services.

"At PTI, our goal is to make this the best job you've ever had, creating an environment where every team member feels valued, inspired, and proud to be part of our journey," said Dagan Kasavana, CEO of Phoenix Tower International.

"This recognition by Great Place To Work reflects our people-first culture, where teamwork, collaboration, and integrity thrive. Our employees' passion and commitment continue to make PTI a truly exceptional place to work."

These certifications reflect PTI's continued dedication to creating an environment where employees can thrive. As the company celebrates its 12th anniversary, this recognition underscores PTI's belief that its greatest strength lies in its people, those who drive its growth, innovation, and purpose every day.

The Great Place To Work® Certification is a prestigious award based entirely on what employees say about their experience at work. The recognition is widely considered the global benchmark for identifying companies that foster high levels of trust, collaboration, and engagement among employees.

Marcella Barry, Chief People Officer at PTI, added: "Being certified as a Great Place to Work across 14 markets is a powerful reflection of our people, their passion, dedication, and belief in what we're building together. At PTI, our goal is to make this the best job you've ever had by creating an inclusive, supportive culture where everyone feels valued and empowered to grow. This recognition reinforces that when we invest in our people, their well-being, development, and connection to our purpose, we create a workplace where everyone can truly thrive."

With over 28,000 towers and wireless infrastructure assets across the Americas and Europe, PTI continues to expand its global presence while maintaining a people-first philosophy that makes it one of the leading telecommunications infrastructure providers and a Great Place to Work.

About Phoenix Tower International

Founded in 2013, Phoenix Tower International owns and operates over 28,000 towers, rooftops, and other wireless infrastructure across 24 markets throughout the Americas and Europe. PTI's mission is to be a leading provider of wireless infrastructure that enables connectivity worldwide. The company's headquarters is in Boca Raton, Florida, USA.

Learn more at www.phoenixintnl.com and follow PTI on LinkedIn.

About Great Place To Work® Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only certification based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience-specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust environment.

Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798504/Phoenix_Tower_GPTW_badges.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770422/horizontal_logo_new_V1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-tower-international-earns-2025-great-place-to-work-certification-across-14-markets-302586787.html