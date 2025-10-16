Brandon and Michelle Barber Coaching: After 24 Years of Marriage and 40 of Coaching, Brandon and Michelle Barber are Officially in Business, Together

Brandon Barber Coaching announces a powerful new era: the husband-and-wife coaching duo joins forces to bring 40 years of experience to the industry

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / For nearly 25 years, Brandon and Michelle Barber have built a life together. From raising their four boys to running successful businesses, they have always been in it together. Now, for the first time publicly, the couple is combining forces professionally under the newly reimagined Brandon & Michelle Barber Coaching , offering clients not just one expert, but two.

Brandon and Michelle Barber at their ski-resort wedding ceremony in December 2000

After years of working in parallel, this announcement marks the natural next step for two coaches whose missions have always been aligned. Brandon is the pattern-breaker and visionary; Michelle, the master of systems and sustainable transformation. Together, they offer a blueprint for what's possible when both head and heart lead the growth journey.

"This partnership isn't just about expanding the business," said Brandon. "It's about bringing our full selves to the table. Our marriage, our experience, our values-it all informs how we serve."

Brandon Barber, business coach and founder of Brandon Barber Coaching

Together, the Barbers have coached thousands across industries and life stages. Brandon leads with high-level strategy and identity work and Michelle turns that vision into action with back-end systems and structures that drive results.

Under Michelle's wing, Brandon's clients don't just leave with clarity; they leave with the back-end built.

"Our clients aren't here to talk about ideas. They want to move," Michelle shared. "I walk alongside them through the execution. From the structure and decision-making, to the daily habits that keep them aligned with their bigger mission."

Beginning this fall, all new Brandon Barber Coaching clients will benefit from dual support: Brandon's resilience-forward mindset and offer creation frameworks, and Michelle's personalized operations and launch infrastructure. Their diverse suite of programs now includes Resilience Leadership System to equip people and companies to thrive under pressure, The 8-Figure Course Method which guides experts to package their brilliance into scalable, revenue-generating courses, and the Barber Coaching Mastery Certificate, to certify elite coaches with a proven methodology to create profound breakthroughs.

While many partnerships are built in boardrooms, this one is battle-tested in real life. From late-night debriefs on client breakthroughs to navigating Brandon's journey through anxiety and Michelle's own reinvention after leaving a successful role in media sales, they have learned the grit and resilience that is required to scale your business - and life - to the next level.

Brandon and Michelle Barber share a laugh outside of the SLC Library, 2025

In an industry filled with fast promises and surface-level strategy, the Barbers are committed to the long game: transformational work that stands the test of time.

"For 25 years, this business carried my name, but the truth is that we built it together," says Brandon. "Putting both our names on the brand doesn't just reflect who we are, it elevates everything we stand for."

Real growth doesn't happen in a vacuum, it happens in relationship. And now, Brandon and Michelle are showing the power of one that's both personal and deeply professional.

"Bringing our business together under both our names isn't just a brand move, it's the embodiment of our deepest values," adds Michelle. "It's unity, trust, loyalty and a shared vision made official."

About Brandon & Michelle Barber

Brandon Barber Coaching exists to help high-performing entrepreneurs, coaches, and leaders identify what's keeping them stuck-and move through it faster than traditional coaching alone. Brandon Barber brings over 25 years of experience in transformational coaching, offer strategy, and mindset work. Michelle Barber adds 20+ years of operational mastery and style-rooted confidence coaching. Together, they deliver systems, support, and soul-led success.

Learn more at brandonandmichellebarber.com

For further information please contact katie@rebeccacafiero.com

