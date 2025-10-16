Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0JP | ISIN: US74265M2052 | Ticker-Symbol: PDXN
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 17:00
20,800 Euro
-3,70 % -0,800
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRO-DEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRO-DEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20020,80022:05
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 22:02 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Clarification Related to Trading Symbol

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) is issuing this press release in an effort to help avoid any confusion in the marketplace between the common stock of Pro-Dex, Inc., which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol PDEX, and Polkadex, which to Pro-Dex, Inc.'s understanding trades on certain crypto exchanges (and possibly on certain other platforms) under the same symbol. There is no relationship or affiliation between Pro-Dex, Inc. and Polkadex. Given that both Pro-Dex, Inc. and Polkadex are associated with the PDEX symbol, investors are encouraged to carefully inquire as to any research or trading involving the PDEX symbol to ensure that any such research or trade accurately reflects the investor's intent as between Pro-Dex, Inc. or Polkadex.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors, however, these motors represent a de minimis portion of total revenue. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Contact:
Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer
(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/pro-dex-inc.-announces-clarification-related-to-trading-symbol-1087941

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.