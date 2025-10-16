Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Clarification Related to Trading Symbol

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) is issuing this press release in an effort to help avoid any confusion in the marketplace between the common stock of Pro-Dex, Inc., which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol PDEX, and Polkadex, which to Pro-Dex, Inc.'s understanding trades on certain crypto exchanges (and possibly on certain other platforms) under the same symbol. There is no relationship or affiliation between Pro-Dex, Inc. and Polkadex. Given that both Pro-Dex, Inc. and Polkadex are associated with the PDEX symbol, investors are encouraged to carefully inquire as to any research or trading involving the PDEX symbol to ensure that any such research or trade accurately reflects the investor's intent as between Pro-Dex, Inc. or Polkadex.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors, however, these motors represent a de minimis portion of total revenue. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

