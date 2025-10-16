HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Ushers in the Era of Agentic AI at LevelUp 2025

At its flagship event, HighLevel reinforces its position as an AI Business Operating System, proving that agentic AI is no longer the future of business, but the foundation.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / HighLevel took the stage at LevelUp 2025 to unveil the next evolution of its AI-first vision, highlighting how real businesses are already scaling through agentic AI.

The AI Agent Contest, launched earlier this year, invited the HighLevel community to build intelligent Voice and Conversation AI agents that could automate real-world workflows and deliver measurable results. The response was massive: 375 total apps published, including 402 AI agents (341 voice-powered and 61 conversation-based). Collectively, those agents have already handled over 15,000 calls, 21,000 messages and 27,000 installations across industries ranging from real estate and medical spas to coaching and customer support.

Empowering the Next Wave of AI Entrepreneurs

"Our goal has always been to make it easy for people to become AI entrepreneurs," said Wesley Williams, VP of Marketing at HighLevel. "The contest was proof that when you give people the right tools, they create incredible things. We're not just building AI for businesses; we're building AI that builds businesses. It's exciting to see how our users are using HighLevel to bring their ideas to life."

Entries were judged across categories like Real-World Applications, Creative Use Cases and Technical Excellence, celebrating both Voice AI and Conversation AI innovations.

Six winners were recognized live at LevelUp 2025 for building agents that combined impact with ingenuity:

Extendly LLC for its #1 AI Sales, Receptionist & After-Hours Voice Agent, which helps businesses handle calls, schedule appointments and capture leads around the clock.

DELLWING ONLINE GmbH for Channel Concierge AI, a multilingual communication agent that streamlines partner interactions and client onboarding.

CRM Pros LLC for PetSafe AI, a voice-powered customer engagement assistant designed for the pet care industry.

IKIGAI LLC for MedSpa Concierge AI, an automation tool that simplifies appointment booking and follow-ups for medspa owners.

Da Martech for Self-Selling Voice AI Agents, built to autonomously manage sales calls and lead nurturing.

Realty Candy for IDX Home Valuation AI, which engages homebuyers and sellers through conversational, data-driven valuation tools.

These creations embody what's possible inside HighLevel: AI agents that automate, optimize and operate entire business functions autonomously, from inbound lead capture and appointment scheduling to after-hours service and sales support.

AI at the Core of the Business OS

Through products like AI Employee, Voice AI, Conversation AI and the MCP Server, HighLevel has built the infrastructure that makes agentic AI achievable at scale, allowing users to design and deploy AI systems that work as part of their teams, not just tools in their tech stack.

With over 2 million businesses powered, 1.37 billion monthly messages, 194 million monthly leads and 19 million monthly conversations, HighLevel continues to define how businesses grow in the AI era.

LevelUp 2025 served as both a celebration and a signal that the AI-powered business revolution is already here, and it's being built every day inside HighLevel.

