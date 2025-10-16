Cushman Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) (the "Company") today announced that its shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favor of all the Company's proposals in connection with the Company's intention to change its place of incorporation from England and Wales to Bermuda (the "Redomiciliation").

Cushman Wakefield's shareholders approved the Redomiciliation at a series of back-to-back shareholder meetings held earlier today. The percentage of votes in favor of each of the proposals voted on at the meetings ranges from 95.22% 99.99% of votes cast.

The Company now plans to proceed with the relevant legal and regulatory procedures required to implement the Redomiciliation and expects the closing date of the Redomiciliation to be November 27, 2025. The Company has included a more detailed closing timeline in its Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 16, 2025. However, the date of closing remains subject to change and will depend on, among other things, the date on which all the closing conditions to the Redomiciliation are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived.

"We appreciate the support and confidence from our shareholders in redomiciling our parent company from England and Wales to Bermuda," said Michelle MacKay, Chief Executive Officer of Cushman Wakefield. "We look forward to reducing administrative burdens and costs and continuing to maintain strong corporate governance, a stable corporate structure, and capital flexibility."

About Cushman Wakefield

Cushman Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

