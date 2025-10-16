Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: 930124 | ISIN: US6821891057
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 21:59
45,200 Euro
+4,52 % +1,955
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
16.10.2025 22:10 Uhr
onsemi to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2025) plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 3, 2025, before the market opens on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on November 3, 2025, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:

  • Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the "Investor Relations (https://investor.onsemi.com/)" section of the company's website at http://www.onsemi.com. (https://investor.onsemi.com/) The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.
  • Teleconference: Investors and interested parties can also access the conference call by pre-registering here (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1620fede73814791ae92abf0c541e905).

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world's most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is included in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations:

Parag Agarwal
Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Development
onsemi

Contact Info

Krystal Heaton
krystal.heaton@onsemi.com
+1 480-242-6943


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
