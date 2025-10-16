This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - William Radvak (the "Acquiror"), President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Monitor Ventures Inc. (the "Issuer" of the "Company"), announces that, as a result of the Company's issuance of shares in settlement of indebtedness with an arm's length party and an insider pursuant to a previously announced shares for debt transaction (the "Debt Settlement") of common shares ("Shares") of Company, the Acquiror acquired directly or indirectly 665,000 Common Shares due to his participation in the Debt Settlement.

Upon closing of the Debt Settlement, the Acquiror now owns directly or indirectly, or exercises control over a total of 665,000 Common Shares, representing 16.86% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

The acquisition was made for investment purposes by the Acquiror. The investment will be evaluated, and the investments increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. As of the date of this release, the Acquiror has no immediate future intention to acquire additional securities of the Issuer or to dispose of securities of the Issuer that he owns or over which he exercises control or direction.

(signed) "William Radvak"

William Radvak

