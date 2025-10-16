NexCore Group and Intermountain Health Lutheran Medical Office Building Honored with City of Wheat Ridge Investment Award

WHEAT RIDGE, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate developer, announced today that the Intermountain Health Lutheran Medical Office Building has been recognized with an Investment Award by the City of Wheat Ridge Office of Economic Development.

NexCore Group Accepts Wheat Ridge Investment Award

Meg Davis, Kristen Neumann, Kendra Beal, Tom Kelly, Kate Colson, and Louis Victor. For additional project details, visit nexcoregroup.com

The Investment Awards celebrate businesses and projects that strengthen Wheat Ridge's economic vitality and contribute to the long-term vibrancy of the community. NexCore's partnership with Intermountain Health on the Lutheran Medical Office Building reflects that mission by bringing high-quality healthcare to the greater Wheat Ridge and Golden communities.

The five-story, 138,510-square-foot Class A facility opened in October of 2024 and serves as a cornerstone of the new Intermountain Health Lutheran campus. Designed to advance care delivery, improve access, and support Intermountain Health's long-term presence in the community, the building integrates physician offices, specialty services, ambulatory surgery, and outpatient care in a modern, patient-focused environment.

The new Medical Office Building is adjacent to Intermountain Health's newly relocated hospital that opened in August 2024. The medical office building connects directly to the hospital via a climate-controlled pedestrian footbridge.

NexCore Group worked with Architectural Group Davis Partnership and Contractor Group Saunders Construction on the award-winning Medical Office Building. The project was made possible through the support of Nuveen, NexCore's capital partner.

Jarrod Daddis, President and Managing Partner at NexCore Group, said:

"The Lutheran Medical Office Building represents more than just bricks and mortar - it represents a commitment to the health, growth, and future of Wheat Ridge. We are honored to be recognized by the City for this project, and deeply value the collaboration that made it possible."

Michael Ray, Chief Investment Officer at NexCore Group, added:

"This award highlights what happens when private investment, healthcare leadership, and municipal vision come together. The Lutheran MOB is not only a place for care, but a catalyst for economic activity and community well-being in Wheat Ridge."

NexCore Group extends its gratitude to the City of Wheat Ridge, Intermountain Health, our design and construction collaborators, and our valued tenants - Cornerstone Orthopedics, Hanger Clinic, Restorative Health of Colorado, and SCA Health - along with the many partners who helped bring this project to life.

